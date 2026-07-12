EAM S Jaishankar expressed grief after 15 Indian tourists died in a boat accident in Vietnam. A tourist speedboat capsized near Phu Quoc island. Victims include two from Kerala and three from Andhra Pradesh. Rescue operations are underway.

EAM Jaishankar Expresses Grief

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday expressed grief over the Vietnam boat accident, which resulted in the death of 15 Indian nationals. In an X post, Jaishankar condoled the incident and wished for the swift recovery of the injured passengers. "Deeply distressed by the unfortunate boat accident involving Indian nationals near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the swift recovery of those injured," he said.

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A tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc. The Indian Embassy in Vietnam later confirmed that all 15 people killed in the accident were Indian tourists.

State Governments Confirm Victims

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan confirmed that among the 15, two victims belonged to Keralam. He posted on X, "The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has officially confirmed the tragic demise of Kottarakkara natives A.C. Thomas (57) and Loveni Thomas (56) in the boat accident. The state government is coordinating with Ministry of External Affairs to expedite procedures and bring them home. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas on Saturday expressed deep grief over a tragic boat accident in Vietnam involving Indian tourists, noting that approximately 15 to 16 Indians are feared to have lost their lives in the incident, including three confirmed dead from the state and one currently admitted to the hospital. "Nearly 250 people were in the boat, out of which a few people drowned. It is very sad that some of them died. We have lost close to 15 to 16 people from the country. From Andhra Pradesh, we have lost three persons and one person is currently in the ICU. Close to 33 people were travelling from our state," he said.

Vietnam PM Issues Directive

Meanwhile, Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hun on Saturday issued an urgent directive to authorities at both the central and local levels to prioritise search and rescue operations, assist victims and their families. (ANI)