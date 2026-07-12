A fire broke out at a house in Delhi's Majlis Park on Saturday evening. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control by 10:30 pm. No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident, officials said.

A fire broke out at a house in the Majlis Park area of North West Delhi on Saturday evening, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. According to fire department officials, a call regarding the incident was received at 9:11 pm, after which fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the location. The fire was reported in household items inside the house. Officials said the blaze was brought under control by 10:30 pm. A total of five fire tenders were deployed in the firefighting operation. No injuries or casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)