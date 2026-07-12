Tripura CM Manik Saha announced that Agartala and Tripura are set for a special place in the North East, highlighting the government's dual focus on overall development and the specific beautification of religious sites like Shib Bari.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that in terms of development, Agartala and Tripura will occupy a special place in the North East Zone in the future. At the same time, the present government is working with special emphasis on the care and development of religious places. Chief Minister Manik Saha said this while inaugurating the Shib Bari Water Reservoir Development and Beautification Project at Shib Bari Square on Central Road in Agartala.

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Emphasis on Religious Places

Speaking at the event, Saha said that after taking charge as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has given special importance to the development of religious places. "He has created an atmosphere of faith across India. Similarly, after 2018, the government in Tripura has also been working in that direction. We have also focused on the development of religious places. On January 22, 2024, Ramlala's life was consecrated in Ayodhya. In 2021, the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was inaugurated in Varanasi. The Prime Minister launched the infrastructure development of the Tripura Sundari Temple under the PRASAD project. The Somnath Temple in Gujarat was modernised. The temple of Maa Sarada Devi in Jammu and Kashmir was beautified, which was not done during the previous government," he said.

Local Beautification Initiatives

During the discussion, the Chief Minister said that it is very necessary to take care of and develop religious places. "With respect for religious beliefs, initiatives have been taken to develop and beautify the Shib bari Water Reservoir. Similarly, allocations have been made for the development of the Fourteenth Deity Temple. The Kasbeshwari Temple is also being developed in Kamalasagar. In this way, ponds are being beautified in many places. Such initiatives will continue in the future as well. There is a sense of holiness associated with this," said Saha.

Boosting Tourism and Investment

He also said that now many people from outside are visiting Tripura. "Tourists are also coming in large numbers. They are impressed by the overall development of Tripura. A large number of people from India as well as abroad participated in the two-day investor summit. We had expected that at least 500 representatives would attend. However, around 1,200 representatives participated. The Prime Minister himself was also happy with the success of the event. Our target was to bring investment of Rs. 1 lakh crore through this summit. Investment proposals worth about Rs. 1 lakh 21 thousand crore have been received. The way Agartala and Tripura are developing, it will occupy a special place in the North East Zone in the future," he added.

Mayor and MLA of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumdar, Deputy Mayor Manika Das Dutta, Chairman of Central Zone Ratna Dutta, Secretary of the Urban Development Department Milind Ramteke, CEO of Tripura Jal Board Mihir Kanti Gop, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation Saju Wahid A, along with other public representatives and eminent persons, were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)