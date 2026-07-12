Legendary playback singer S. Janaki, the 'Nightingale of South India,' passed away at 88. Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, Mallikarjun Kharge, and KC Venugopal mourned her death, calling it an 'irreparable loss' to Indian music.

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan has expressed deep grief over the passing of legendary playback singer S. Janaki, describing her demise as an "irreparable loss to the world of music and to the nation's artistic heritage."

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In a post on X, the Vice-President stated that Janaki's extraordinary voice enriched Indian music and touched countless hearts across generations. Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary playback singer S. Janaki Amma, whose extraordinary voice enriched Indian music and touched countless hearts across generations. Blessed with a uniquely expressive voice and exceptional versatility, S. Janaki Amma enthralled audiences… — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) July 11, 2026

Political Leaders Condole S Janaki's Demise

"Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary playback singer S. Janaki Amma, whose extraordinary voice enriched Indian music and touched countless hearts across generations," the VP said.

Highlighting her illustrious career spanning over sixty years, the Vice-President praised her exceptional versatility and mastery across various genres. "Blessed with a uniquely expressive voice and exceptional versatility, S. Janaki Amma enthralled audiences for over six decades with thousands of songs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and several other languages. She displayed equal mastery over classical, devotional, and folk compositions, leaving an indelible mark on every genre she embraced," the post read.

He further emphasised that her songs transcended linguistic and regional boundaries, effectively uniting millions through the universal language of music. "S. Janaki Amma's passing is an irreparable loss to the world of music and to the nation's artistic heritage. Through her immense contribution to Indian music, she left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire artists and music lovers alike," VP added.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge also condoled the demise of legendary singer. "Saddened by the passing of legendary playback singer and the "Nightingale of South India", S. Janaki Amma. For over six decades, her golden voice transcended several languages and generations, enriching Indian music with countless timeless melodies and became an inseparable part of our cultural consciousness. My deepest condolences to her family, admirers and the entire fraternity of Indian music and cinema," Kharge posted on X.

Congress MP and General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal asserted that Janaki's iconic voice gave countless memorable melodies. "We are all in deep shock due to the tragic demise of legendary singer, the Nightingale of South India S. Janaki. Her iconic voice gave us countless memorable melodies and she touched a billion hearts with her once-in-a-generation talent. India has lost a gem today," he posted on X.

Last Rites with State Honours

Meanwhile, The last rites of legendary playback singer S. Janaki will be performed with full state honours, Karnataka Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah said. The minister confirmed that Chief Minister DK Shivkumar has instructed officials to oversee all necessary arrangements to facilitate a smooth final farewell for the iconic artist.

"We are expecting all her fans to come and take a last darshan of veteran playback singer S. Janaki. The CM has given directions to make all arrangements and to do the funeral with full state honours. We are making all the arrangements for that," Minister Yathindra Siddaramaiah told reporters.

He further stated that the public will be allowed to pay their respects starting tomorrow (July 12) morning. "We'll be keeping the body of S. Janaki for the last darshan, and from 8 am, all her fans, their family and friends can come and take the last darshan," he added.

Details of Passing

Earlier on July 11, Legendary playback singer S Janaki, fondly known as the "Nightingale of South India," passed away at the age of 88 at Apollo Hospital in Mysuru after suffering age-related health complications. She had been admitted to the hospital in the early hours of the day after her health deteriorated.

Dr. Sanjeev Rao Girimaji, Consultant Physician at Apollo BGS Hospitals, said, "She was brought to hospital emergency around 1 p.m. today afternoon with history of fever when she came. She was quite critical with a low BP. She was stabilized in emergency and subsequently shifted to the ICU. In the ICU, multiple disciplinary teams including internal police and neurologists were handling. And she suffered cardiac arrest at around 4.30 and was revived. Subsequently, another cardiac arrest around 6.30 revived. And around 7 o'clock, she had a cardiac arrest and could not be revived." (ANI)