Amid speculation of a split in Shiv Sena (UBT), leader Manisha Kayande termed it 'premature' to comment on six MPs missing a meeting. She also criticised Sanjay Raut, who has initiated disqualification proceedings against the absentees.

Amid growing speculation over a possible split in UBT Sena following the absence of six party MPs from a parliamentary board meeting, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Friday said it would be premature to comment on the matter until their MPs explain the absence. Speaking to ANI, Kayande said, "Yesterday, a meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs was called, and six people did not attend. Until they present their views on this matter and why they did not attend, it is difficult for us to comment on it."

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Kayande criticises Raut's conduct

Reacting to remarks made by party MP Sanjay Raut against the rebel MPs, Kayande criticised Raut's language and conduct. "What more can be expected from Sanjay Raut? This is not the first time he has done this," she said. "You are an MP, and the same MLAs elected you to the Rajya Sabha. Does it behove him to abuse those who want to leave the party?" Kayande added.

She also questioned Raut's choice of words in public discourse, saying, "People are seeing the unparliamentary language he uses." Her remarks come amid growing political speculation over internal differences within the Shiv Sena (UBT), triggered by the absence of several MPs from a party meeting and subsequent comments by senior leaders.

Six MPs Absent, Face Disqualification

Meanwhile, on Thursday in New Delhi, when a mandatory parliamentary party meeting convened by Shiv Sena (UBT), out of the party's nine Lok Sabha MPs, only three--Arvind Sawant, Anil Desai, and Rajabhau Waje--attended the meeting called by party whips. The remaining six--Nagesh Aashtikar, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Sanjay Dina Patil, Omprakash Rajenimbalkar, and Bhausaheb Wakchaure--remained conspicuously absent.

In response, Raut announced that show-cause notices have been issued to the six absentees, initiating the formal process for their disqualification from the Lower House. "The process for taking action has started, "Raut declared during a press conference. "We will make every effort to get them disqualified. If the Speaker of the Lok Sabha works according to the rules, the law, and the Supreme Court's directives, these people will be disqualified," said Raut.

Shinde-led Sena Dismisses Induction Rumours

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has dismissed the reports suggesting that six Uddhav Thackeray faction MPs are scheduled to join the party during the foundation day event at NESCO on Friday, sources said.

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena said that no such induction into the party will take place on Friday. (ANI)