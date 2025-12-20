The Himachal Pradesh High Court gave a warm farewell to Justice Satyen Vaidya upon his retirement. He was honoured with a Full Court Address and a guard of honour, marking the end of a distinguished career that began in 1986.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court on Friday accorded a warm farewell to Justice Satyen Vaidya on his superannuation, with a Full Court Address held on the court premises in Shimla. Justice Vaidya, who demitted office today, was given a guard of honour and a red-carpet send-off in recognition of his distinguished service to the judiciary.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

An Illustrious Journey in Law

Born on December 22, 1963, in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, Justice Vaidya completed his schooling in Shimla and pursued graduation from Government Degree College for Boys, Shimla, followed by a law degree from Himachal Pradesh University. He enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Himachal Pradesh in 1986 and practised across district courts and the High Court in various branches of law.

During his long legal career, Justice Vaidya served as Legal Advisor-cum-Standing Counsel for several government bodies, including the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board, Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation and the Municipal Corporation, Shimla. He also conducted arbitrations for the state government and private parties, served as a trained mediator in numerous cases, and remained actively involved in legal aid programmes. He delivered guest lectures at the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Academy and the Himachal Institute of Public Administration, and was designated as a Senior Advocate in 2015.

Tributes on Superannuation

Justice Vaidya was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court on June 26, 2021. Addressing the gathering, Chief Justice G.S. Sandhawalia described Justice Vaidya as "ordinary in his humility and extraordinary in his approach," adding that he was "very supportive on the Bench and of great help in administrative matters." On behalf of the entire legal fraternity, the Chief Justice extended best wishes to Justice Vaidya for a "happy, healthy, prosperous and blissful life."

Several sitting High Court judges, retired judges, senior advocates, members of the Bar Association, the Registrar General, other registrars, and officers and staff of the High Court Registry were present on the occasion.