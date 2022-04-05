Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; know the latest rates in your city

    Petrol and diesel prices increased by 80 paise per litre on Tuesday. With this new set of hikes, the net increase in 15 days is Rs 9.20 per litre. This was the 13th increase in fuel prices in the last two weeks.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 8:59 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices increased by 80 paise per litre on Tuesday. With this new set of hikes, the net increase in 15 days is Rs 9.20 per litre. This was the 13th increase in fuel prices in the last two weeks. After a four-and-a-half month pause, the state-run oil marketing organisations resumed adjusting oil prices on March 22.

    Here are the latest rates:

    Delhi

    Petrol - Rs 104.61 per litre

    Diesel - Rs 95.87 per litre

    Mumbai

    Petrol - Rs 119.67 per litre

    Diesel - Rs 103.92 per litre

    Kolkata

    Petrol - Rs 114.28 per litre

    Diesel - Rs 99.02 per litre

    Chennai

    Petrol - Rs 110.09 per litre

    Diesel - Rs 100.18 per litre

    Bengaluru

    Petrol - Rs 110.25 per litre

    Diesel - Rs 94.01 per litre

    On Monday, crude oil prices jumped by Rs 34 to Rs 7,593 a barrel as traders increased their bets on strong spot demand. Crude oil for April delivery traded up by Rs 34, or 0.45%, to Rs 7,593 a barrel in 4,117 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

    Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a Rs 2.5 per kilogramme increase in the pricing of Compressed Natural Gas yesterday. CNG will now cost Rs 64.11 per kilogramme in the national capital with the revised pricing, which will take effect on April 4.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 8:59 AM IST
