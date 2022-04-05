Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; know the latest rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices increased by 80 paise per litre on Tuesday. With this new set of hikes, the net increase in 15 days is Rs 9.20 per litre. This was the 13th increase in fuel prices in the last two weeks.

Petrol and diesel prices increased by 80 paise per litre on Tuesday. With this new set of hikes, the net increase in 15 days is Rs 9.20 per litre. This was the 13th increase in fuel prices in the last two weeks. After a four-and-a-half month pause, the state-run oil marketing organisations resumed adjusting oil prices on March 22.

Here are the latest rates:

Delhi

Petrol - Rs 104.61 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.87 per litre

Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 119.67 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.92 per litre

Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 114.28 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.02 per litre

Chennai

Petrol - Rs 110.09 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.18 per litre

Bengaluru

Petrol - Rs 110.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.01 per litre

On Monday, crude oil prices jumped by Rs 34 to Rs 7,593 a barrel as traders increased their bets on strong spot demand. Crude oil for April delivery traded up by Rs 34, or 0.45%, to Rs 7,593 a barrel in 4,117 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a Rs 2.5 per kilogramme increase in the pricing of Compressed Natural Gas yesterday. CNG will now cost Rs 64.11 per kilogramme in the national capital with the revised pricing, which will take effect on April 4.

