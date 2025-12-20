BJP MP Vivek Thakur defended the new VB-G RAM G bill, which replaces MGNREGA, claiming it adds accountability. Rahul Gandhi slammed the bill as 'anti-state' and a dilution of worker rights, vowing Congress would oppose it.

BJP Defends New Rural Employment Bill

BJP MP Vivek Thakur on Friday hit out at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the passage of Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM G Bill), which reframes MGNREGA, saying Congress leader failed to understand the core issues involved in governance and accountability.

Speaking to ANI, Thakur defended the bill, stating it ensures accountability from both state and central governments, unlike the previous MGNREGA framework. "Unfortunately, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi does not understand the issues properly. There was no state accountability in MGNREGA; now the responsibility of the state and central government will be ensured," he said. The VB-G RAM G Bill aims to increase rural employment days from 100 to 125 and involves a 60:40 fund-sharing pattern between Centre and states. Opposition parties oppose the bill, citing concerns over worker rights and the removal of Gandhi's name from MGNREGA.

Union Minister Backs Centre's Stand

Backing the Centre's stand, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said the reforms introduced across welfare schemes, including MGNREGA, were aimed at strengthening delivery mechanisms and serving national interests. "The reforms introduced by the government, be it in the MGNREGA and other schemes, are in the best interests of the nation," Singh said, dismissing opposition allegations that the changes dilute the rights of rural workers. Singh also commented on the evolving political and security situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, expressing concern over recent developments. "It is regrettable that Bangladesh is following the footsteps of Pakistan, and there are leaders like Mamata Banerjee in the nation who want to turn India into Bangladesh," he said while taking a swipe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Rahul Gandhi Slams Bill as 'Anti-State'

This comes as the Opposition continues to protest against the passage of the VB-G RAM G Bill in Parliament. Taking to X LoP, Rahul Gandhi joined in the protest, calling the legislation "anti-state" and "anti-village" by design. In his post, Gandhi accused the Modi government of "demolishing twenty years of MGNREGA in one day."

Gandhi asserted that the VB-G RAM G bill was not a reform but a dilution, replacing a legal guarantee of work with a rationed, Delhi-controlled scheme.

In a tweet, Gandhi further said that MGNREGA had given rural workers bargaining power, reduced exploitation and distress migration, improved wages and working conditions, and strengthened rural infrastructure. "That leverage is precisely what this government wants to break," he said.

He also highlighted the scheme's role during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it prevented millions from falling into hunger and debt when livelihoods collapsed. Gandhi stressed that women, who account for over half of MGNREGA person-days, along with Dalits, Adivasis, landless workers and the poorest OBC communities, would be the worst affected by any cap on employment.

Critising the legislative process, Gandhi said the bill was "bulldozed through Parliament" after the government rejected demands to send it to a Standing Committee. He maintained that Congress would oppose the move and stand with workers, states and panchayats to ensure the law is withdrawn.

