A Gurugram-based Uber driver has alleged that he received sexually explicit messages from a customer through the app’s chat feature shortly after a ride was booked, sparking outrage among netizens.

The driver, identified as Vishal, shared a video online claiming that the rider sent inappropriate messages while booking a trip to the ISKCON temple. The screenshots displayed in the video show the conversation that allegedly happened on the app.

The exchange with the customer messaging, "Hello bro," twice. The driver responded with a polite "Hi." What followed, however, left him stunned.

The rider allegedly wrote, "bro s*x karoge?" and went on to ask the driver to share his WhatsApp number if he was interested. Vishal declined, replying with a firm "No."

The customer then, reportedly sent a “Sorry text” and cancelled the ride.

Asianet News English does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

At the time of publishing this report, Uber had not issued any official statement regarding the incident.