'Want to kidnap you happily': Gurugram resident shares Uber driver's frightening text | Check FULL post here

A woman shared a disturbing experience with an Uber driver who sent a chilling message just before her ride. She reported the incident to Uber, who promised to investigate and take appropriate action.

A woman on Reddit described a terrifying encounter she had with an Uber driver just before her planned journey, adding, "I am shivering while I am actually writing this right now." The woman, who uses the handle “@kushpyro1," had booked a priority cab from Uber to travel to Anand Vihar Terminal Railway Station when the unsettling incident happened. The terrifying incident happened on December 14 at approximately 4 a.m.

"God knows if I'll make it to my train in an hour on time. Since he was only a few meters away, I put my phone in my pocket to carry my bags downstairs after booking a Priority Sedan Cab from Uber and texting him that I wanted to travel to ANVT Station for my train," she recalled in her Reddit post.

She made the decision to check her ride's OTP when she got downstairs. "I decided to check the OTP once when he was about to arrive and opened my Uber Chat, where the driver sent me an odd message," Kushpyro1 added.

The woman even shared a screenshot of her brief conversation with the Uber driver. In the chat, she had written, “I am here. Anand Vihar Terminal drop. Please come." Shockingly, the driver replied, “Go to Anand Vihar. I want to go to kidnap you happily." The woman chose to cancel the journey because she was worried about her safety and was alarmed by the message.

Uber reacts to the incident

In her post, she shared the Uber driver’s details and mentioned that she had reported the incident to Uber’s response team. She claims that Uber promised to "block the driver indefinitely from accepting or seeing her requests" and to engage with the driver to learn about his viewpoint.

According to Uber's response team, the driver may face disciplinary measures such as account termination or education on the consequences of his comments and behaviour. The woman cited Uber's statement, saying, "We will take steps to prevent such bizarre incidents from happening in the future."

