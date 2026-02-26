Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Temperature To Rise Before Holi? Check Forecast
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Morning air still has a slight chill, but the winter feel is disappearing as the day goes on. With the month of Falgun starting, the heat is slowly picking up. So, what will the weather be like this weekend? Check here
18
Image Credit : Getty
Today's weather update
For now, the Met office has not predicted any more rain for Kolkata and South Bengal. A slight chill will continue, as the minimum temperature in South Bengal districts has dropped below normal. The weather office says things will stay this way for a bit, especially after Tuesday's midnight rain brought back a cool feeling.
28
Image Credit : Getty
A warm Dol festival
The Alipore weather office says the weather will remain the same for the next four days, with no major temperature changes. After that, the temperature will slowly start to climb. The state has no more rain forecasts, so get ready for a warm festival of colours.
38
Image Credit : Getty
Temperature will rise further
The winter chill is set to disappear completely during Dol and Holi as temperatures rise. The state will experience dry weather. North Bengal's hilly areas might see some light fog on Wednesday. For the next four days, the temperature will remain steady, with a slight chill only in the mornings and evenings.
48
Image Credit : X
When will the weather change in South Bengal
Temperatures will start rising from March 1, changing the weather in South Bengal. While a few places might see partly cloudy skies, most districts will have clear weather. The next six days will be dry with no chance of rain in South Bengal. High moisture in the air will keep things humid.
58
Image Credit : Getty
North Bengal weather update
There's no chance of rain in North Bengal either. Districts like Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong will all have dry weather. However, eight districts in North Bengal might experience fog on Wednesday, with visibility dropping to between 999 and 200 metres. No warnings have been issued, and temperatures are expected to remain stable for the next seven days.
68
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata weather update
Rain on Monday night and Tuesday morning brought down the minimum and maximum temperatures in Kolkata. But the mercury is expected to rise again from tomorrow, with temperatures in Kolkata likely to reach 22 degrees Celsius.
78
Image Credit : Getty
Humidity-related discomfort to increase in the city
From February 25 to 28, the temperature will remain consistent. Today, Kolkata's minimum temperature is 19.6°C and the maximum is 26.8°C. High moisture in the air, with relative humidity between 64% and 97%, will cause some discomfort.
88
Image Credit : Getty
City's weather change
Over the next 24 hours, the city's temperature will stay between 19 and 30 degrees Celsius. Kolkata will have a partly cloudy sky in the morning, which will clear up later. At the start of March, the temperature will rise from 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.
