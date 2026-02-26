Prayagraj will enjoy bright sunshine for most of the day. The maximum temperature may climb to 31°C, and the minimum will settle near 12°C. The real feel is expected to be around 30°C, making it the warmest of the three cities.

Overall, UP will see a mix of strong sun and warm conditions, with early mornings feeling fresh and afternoons turning hot. People are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions in areas with poor air quality.