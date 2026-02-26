UP Weather LATEST Update: Sunny Day and Warm Temperatures Across Cities
Uttar Pradesh Weather on Thursday
Uttar Pradesh will continue to see warm and sunny weather on Thursday, February 26. Most cities will enjoy clear skies, though air quality may be poor in some areas. Days will feel hot, while mornings and evenings remain relatively cool.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 30°C, and the minimum will be around 14°C. The real feel may be close to 29°C. Air quality will be very unhealthy, so sensitive people should limit outdoor activities.
Noida
Noida will see hazy skies with warm sunshine. Daytime temperatures will rise to 30°C, while nights cool to about 16°C. The real feel is likely to be around 29°C, making the day comfortably warm despite the haze.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will enjoy bright sunshine for most of the day. The maximum temperature may climb to 31°C, and the minimum will settle near 12°C. The real feel is expected to be around 30°C, making it the warmest of the three cities.
Overall, UP will see a mix of strong sun and warm conditions, with early mornings feeling fresh and afternoons turning hot. People are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions in areas with poor air quality.
