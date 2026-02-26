The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of a brutal assault on a woman in West Bengal, demanding an FIR and a time-bound probe. The Commission also debunked false media reports of a minor's rape in Telangana, urging sensitive reporting.

NCW Takes Cognisance of Brutal Assault in West Bengal

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of an alleged brutal assault on a woman in West Bengal's East Midnapore. The victim was reportedly tied to a tree, stripped, and assaulted in the presence of her minor daughter, allegedly for protesting irregularities in a local road construction project.

In its official statement on February 25, the National Commission for Women (NCW) "strongly condemned this act of gender-based violence, asserting that the crime violates Articles 14, 15, 21, and 23 of the Constitution of India." The Commission emphasised that such an act undermines a woman's fundamental right to dignity and her right to raise her voice against injustice.

The NCW has called for the prompt registration of an FIR under appropriate sections and a time-bound and impartial investigation. The Commission further demanded the preservation of all medical, forensic, and electronic evidence, alongside the speedy filing of a charge sheet and a fast-track trial. Additionally, a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) has been sought from the authorities within five days.

NCW Debunks False Rape Rumours in Telangana, Urges Media Sensitivity

Earlier, the Commission urged the media to report rape cases with sensitivity after inspecting the alleged crime site at Medaram village in Telangana's Mulugu district following reports of a sexual assault on a minor girl that emerged during the recently concluded Sammakka Saralamma Jatara festival.

The Commission took suo motu cognisance after reports circulated in the media and on social media platforms claiming that a 13-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted, with some reports even alleging gang rape by five youths from Chhattisgarh. An NCW team visited the area to verify the claims and interacted with local officials as part of the inquiry.

Speaking to ANI, Delina Khongdup, Member, NCW, said the allegations were found to be untrue. "Today we are at Mulugu for the rumour that has been spread that a 13-year-old girl was raped here. We found out that such an incident has not happened here, and even the reporter who reported this incident has apologised," she said.

Khongdup added that the reporter had issued an apology letter to the police through his YouTube channel. She strongly cautioned against the spread of misinformation, stating that such rumours create panic and undermine public trust. "These kinds of misinformation or rumours must be stopped. We, at the NCW, take such matters very seriously, and we are not going to tolerate such crimes in our country. We request the media, social media users, and YouTubers to report such cases with sensitivity," she said. (ANI)