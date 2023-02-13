Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two new judges sworn In, Supreme Court regains full strength of 34

    On January 5, 2021, Justice Bindal was sworn in as a judge of the Calcutta High Court. He was appointed to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that high court with effect from April 29, 2021.

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Monday (February 13) administered the oath of office to two new judges of the Supreme Court, taking the number of judges in the top court to its full sanctioned strength of 34. During a swearing-in ceremony held in the Supreme Court premises, justices Rajesh Bindal and Aravind Kumar were administered oath.

    Before being elevated as judges of the Supreme Court, Justice Bindal was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court while Justice Kumar was the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

    On January 11, their names were recommended for elevation as top court judges by the Supreme Court Collegium.

    On February 6, the CJI had administered the oath of office to Justices Pankaj Mithal, Sanjay Karol, PV Sanjay Kumar, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Manoj Misra as Supreme Court judges. Justice Bindal was serving as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court since October 11, 2021.

    Born on April 16, 1961, Justice Bindal did LL.B. from the Kurukshetra University in 1985 and joined the profession in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in September 1985. On March 22, 2006, he was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

    It is rpeortedly said that Justice Bindal disposed of around 80,000 cases during his tenure in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

    On his transfer to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Bindal took oath of office on November 19, 2018 and later, he was appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the common high court for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh.

    On January 5, 2021, Justice Bindal was sworn in as a judge of the Calcutta High Court. He was appointed to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that high court with effect from April 29, 2021.

    Meanwhle, Justice Kumar was serving as the Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court since October 13, 2021. 

    Born on July 14, 1962, he was enrolled as an advocate in 1987. In 1999, he was appointed as an additional central government standing counsel at the Karnataka High Court.

    He was appointed as member of the Regional Direct Taxes Advisory Committee in 2002 and later, he was appointed as an Assistant Solicitor General of India in 2005.

    Justice Kumar was elevated as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on June 26, 2009. He was elevated as a permanent judge on December 7, 2012.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
