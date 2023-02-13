Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Valentine's Day 2023: Gurugram man offers 'boyfriend on rent' services for 'best date of your life'

    Valentine's Day 2023: A techie from Gurugram is offering ‘Boyfriend on rent’ services for Valentine’s Day 2023, and the price in return for his dating services will leave you amused. You will be amused to know that his services are absolutely free, as he revealed that he only wants a smile from his date in return.
     

    Valentines Day 2023 Gurugram man offers boyfriend on rent services for best date of your life gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    Valentine's Day is a day of love for couples everywhere, but a guy in Haryana is providing services that would end the loneliness of single ladies in Gurugram. Now, a Gurugram resident is offering his "dating services" to anybody looking to date on February 14, 2023.

    This Valentine's Day, Shakul Gupta, a 31-year-old techie from Gurugram, is providing his "Rent a Boyfriend" services for a humorous charge to all the single women who want to have fun during the season of love.

    Shakul Gupta said that the sole reason he provides dating services to single ladies is to eliminate their loneliness during the week of Valentine's Day in a post that is currently going popular on social media. He also made it clear that he is not using this service for sexual or business purposes.

    Also Read | Valentine’s Day offer: Apple iPhone 13 available for Rs 36,999 on Flipkart; all details here

    Taking to social media, the Gurugram man wrote in the caption: “I can give you my shoulder to lean on or be your friend this V-Day. I can double up as your make-up practice model, or if you prefer being lazy, I can make you any kind of food while you relax!”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shakul Gupta (@shakulgupta)

    Gupta claimed he had gone on over 50 dates with ladies and enjoyed his time with them. He said that he initially started offering his dating services to women about 5 years ago. He added that several trolls had previously called him a "gigolo" in their remarks.

    The man wrote, “If you're feeling lonely or are in need of companionship, feel no shame in renting me so that I can give you the best date of your life!”

    Also Read | Valentine's Day 2023: 10 unique gift ideas to sweep your partner off their feet

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from February 13 to February 19 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from February 13 to February 19

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from February 13 to February 19 2023 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from February 13 to February 19, 2023

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for February 13 to February 19 2023 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for February 13 to February 19, 2023

    Daily Horoscope for February 13 2023 Sagittarius Scorpio Cancer Leo Aries Virgo gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 13, 2023: Be careful Sagittarius, Scorpio; good day for Aries

    Numerology Prediction for February 13 2023 Heres what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for February 13, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Recent Stories

    Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out strategy in Parliament; TMC absent AJR

    Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out strategy in Parliament; TMC absent

    Valentine Day offer Want to gift your loved one smartphone Nothing Phone 1 available for Rs 4749 on Flipkart gcw

    Valentine's Day offer: Gift your loved one Nothing Phone (1) as its available for Rs 4,749

    PM Narendra Modi attends 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at Bengaluru Air Force station AJR

    'World's trust on India has increased': PM Modi at Aero India 2023

    Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome baby number 4; social media users go crazy RBA

    Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds welcome baby number 4; social media users go crazy

    Is Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly still together? Netizens go crazy as actress deletes MGK's photos from Insta RBA

    Is Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly still together? Netizens go crazy as actress deletes MGK's photos from Insta

    Recent Videos

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon