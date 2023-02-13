Valentine's Day 2023: Gurugram man offers 'boyfriend on rent' services for 'best date of your life'

Valentine's Day 2023: A techie from Gurugram is offering ‘Boyfriend on rent’ services for Valentine’s Day 2023, and the price in return for his dating services will leave you amused. You will be amused to know that his services are absolutely free, as he revealed that he only wants a smile from his date in return.

Valentine's Day is a day of love for couples everywhere, but a guy in Haryana is providing services that would end the loneliness of single ladies in Gurugram. Now, a Gurugram resident is offering his "dating services" to anybody looking to date on February 14, 2023.

This Valentine's Day, Shakul Gupta, a 31-year-old techie from Gurugram, is providing his "Rent a Boyfriend" services for a humorous charge to all the single women who want to have fun during the season of love.

Shakul Gupta said that the sole reason he provides dating services to single ladies is to eliminate their loneliness during the week of Valentine's Day in a post that is currently going popular on social media. He also made it clear that he is not using this service for sexual or business purposes.

Taking to social media, the Gurugram man wrote in the caption: “I can give you my shoulder to lean on or be your friend this V-Day. I can double up as your make-up practice model, or if you prefer being lazy, I can make you any kind of food while you relax!”

Gupta claimed he had gone on over 50 dates with ladies and enjoyed his time with them. He said that he initially started offering his dating services to women about 5 years ago. He added that several trolls had previously called him a "gigolo" in their remarks.

The man wrote, “If you're feeling lonely or are in need of companionship, feel no shame in renting me so that I can give you the best date of your life!”

