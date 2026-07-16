Two persons were injured in a scuffle on a Mumbai local train. The incident occurred in the luggage coach of the Parel-Ambarnath local. One person suffered a serious head injury from a metal bangle. GRP is investigating the matter.

Two persons were injured in a scuffle aboard a Mumbai local train and were admitted to the hospital, Central Railway said. According to Central Railway, the scuffle broke out between the two persons in the luggage coach of the Parel-Ambarnath local train at around 12:30 am while the train was in motion.

Authorities Intervene, Injured Hospitalised

The train was attended at Kalyan by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP). Both injured persons were provided immediate first aid and shifted on stretchers to Rukhmabai Hospital for treatment. One of them, who sustained a serious head injury, was later referred to Sion Hospital.

Investigation Reveals Cause of Injury

During a preliminary inquiry, the GRP found that neither of the two persons was carrying a sharp weapon. The injury was caused when the metal bangle (kada) worn on one person's wrist struck the other person's head during the scuffle. The GRP, Kalyan, is taking necessary legal action in the matter.