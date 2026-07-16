Puri's annual Rath Yatra witnessed a massive turnout, including international visitors who praised the deep devotion of Indian pilgrims. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the festival's significance for Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra.

The annual Rath Yatra festival in the holy city of Puri witnessed a massive turnout of devotees and international visitors this year, with foreign travellers joining millions of pilgrims to witness the sacred chariots and experience the spiritual atmosphere surrounding the historic procession.

Visitors from different parts of the world gathered on the streets of Puri to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra as the revered chariots moved through the city. Many foreign devotees expressed their admiration for the faith, devotion and discipline displayed by Indian pilgrims during the festival.

Foreign Devotees Share Awe and Excitement

Speaking to ANI, a foreign devotee reflected on the atmosphere at the festival and highlighted the sincerity and deep faith of the Indian people. "This place is incredible...The Indian people pray to God with deep devotion and sincerity. It is truly amazing, and it touches my heart. There are so many people gathered here," she said.

Another foreign devotee, speaking to ANI, described the Rath Yatra as a long-awaited experience and shared his excitement about witnessing the chariots, the devotees pulling them and the enthusiasm among the crowds. "I want to experience the whole thing, the chariots coming down the road, the men pulling them, the enthusiasm of the crowd, and everything else...I've been waiting for this for 10 years. I have travelled to 126 countries and have been to India three times. I'm really excited about this. I came here especially for this occasion," he said.

'Supreme Tradition': Minister on Rath Yatra's Significance

On Thursday, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan extended his greetings on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, describing the festival as a "unique and supreme tradition of the Sanatan culture" dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

Speaking to ANI, Pradhan explained the significance of the rituals associated with the Rath Yatra and said the occasion provides an opportunity for devotees and the general public to receive the blessings and divine darshan of the deities. "Today is the sacred Rath Yatra, the unique and supreme festival of the Sanatan tradition, dedicated to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath Ji, Mahaprabhu Shri Balabhadra Ji, and Mata Subhadra Ji. Today, in just a little while, the Lords will step out from the temple, perform the Pahandi ritual, and ascend their chariots. They will then journey to their maternal aunt's (Mausi Maa) house and reach there by evening. Mahaprabhu Himself has ordained this fortunate occasion to grant His divine audience (darshan) to the citizens and the public. I am incredibly fortunate to have the blessing of witnessing Mahaprabhu's darshan today," Pradhan said.

Festival Highlights and Preparations

Meanwhile, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha, featuring Mahaprabhu Jagannath along with 100 miniature sand chariots to mark the occasion.

The festival also attracted devotees from several foreign countries. Eric Parker, a resident of California, USA, who has travelled to 126 countries, shared that he had been waiting for the opportunity to witness the Rath Yatra for the past decade.

As millions of devotees gathered in Puri for the annual festival, Reliance, in collaboration with the Puri administration, strengthened on-ground support through Puri Rath Yatra Seva Services 2026 to assist devotees and ensure smoother arrangements.

The annual Rath Yatra is one of the most revered festivals associated with Lord Jagannath and attracts devotees from across India and abroad. The sacred procession involves the journey of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple.

Earlier on Tuesday, a multi-agency mock drill was conducted in Puri involving the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Odisha Fire Service, Scouts and Guides and other agencies to strengthen emergency response, crowd management and disaster preparedness arrangements ahead of the festival.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of Hinduism's most significant festivals, draws lakhs of devotees every year, with extensive security and logistical arrangements put in place to ensure its smooth and peaceful conduct. (ANI)