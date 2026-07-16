Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Govardhana Peeth in Puri to seek blessings from Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati before the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra. He was accompanied by two Odisha state ministers.

Pradhan Seeks Blessings Ahead of Rath Yatra

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday visited the Govardhana Peeth in Puri and sought the blessings of Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati ahead of the world-famous Jagannath Rath Yatra. Pradhan was accompanied by Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj.

Speaking to ANI after meeting the Shankaracharya, Pradhan said he felt fortunate to receive his blessings before proceeding for the darshan of Lord Jagannath. "Today, on the occasion of the Rath Yatra at Puri Dham, I had the privilege of receiving the blessings of the revered Shankaracharya. I feel fortunate to be in the presence of Shankaracharya ji. Having received his blessings, I am now proceeding to seek the darshan of Mahaprabhu," Pradhan said.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister extended greetings on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, describing it as a "unique and supreme festival of the Sanatan tradition" dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. He said the deities would come out of the Jagannath Temple through the traditional Pahandi ritual, ascend their chariots and proceed to the Gundicha Temple, popularly known as the abode of their maternal aunt (Mausi Maa), where they would reach by evening.

Festival Preparations in Full Swing

Meanwhile, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha, featuring Mahaprabhu Jagannath alongside 100 miniature sand chariots.

The three sacred chariots -- Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra -- are set to be brought from the Rathakhala to the front of the Jagannath Temple following the traditional Agyan Mala Bije ritual, marking the final preparations for the annual Rath Yatra.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of Hinduism's most significant festivals, attracts lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year, with elaborate security and logistical arrangements in place for its smooth conduct. (ANI)