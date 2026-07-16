Patna Police shot and injured main accused Ravish alias Basiya in an encounter in the Bunty Yadav abduction and murder case. Ravish was allegedly fleeing to Nepal. The murder, linked to an illegal liquor syndicate, has sparked a political row.

Main Accused Shot in Police Encounter

Amidst the ongoing political heat in Bihar over the abduction and murder of 25-year-old Bunty Yadav, the Patna Police on Thursday morning shot and injured the main accused, Ravish alias Basiya, in an encounter.

According to Patna SSP Kartikeya Sharma, officials were conducting raids to arrest Ravish when they received intelligence that he was preparing to flee to Nepal with cash. He stated that reports indicated the prime suspect was travelling along the riverbanks, which prompted police to set up checkpoints in the region. "The police were conducting raids to arrest the prime suspect, Ravish, involved in the incident. Intelligence indicated that he was preparing to flee to Nepal with cash. Reports suggested he was travelling by boat along the river, prompting police checks at various riverbanks," SSP Sharma told reporters.

The SSP noted that the accused crossed paths with the police while moving through the area. When officers tried to intercept him, he opened fire on the police vehicle, forcing the team to fire back in self-defence. Ravish sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment and is out of danger. Four other individuals have also been implicated in the crime, and police operations are underway to arrest them soon. "While moving through the area, he encountered the police. When officers attempted to stop him, he opened fire, striking the police vehicle. The police retaliated, and he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment and is out of danger...four other individuals were also implicated in this incident; police action against them is underway, and they are expected to be arrested soon," the SSP said.

Brutal Murder Ignites Political Storm

The brutal murder of local youth Bunty Yadav has triggered severe backlash against the Bihar police administration and ignited a fierce political storm over the state's law-and-order situation. The case, which spans a chilling timeline of kidnapping, torture, and a subsequent police encounter, has exposed deep vulnerabilities in local law enforcement.

The harrowing incident began on July 6, when Bunty Yadav was allegedly abducted from the high-traffic Karbigahiya/Patna Junction area. Although Yadav's family immediately alerted the authorities, they allege that the police failed to take prompt, effective action during the critical initial hours. Five days after the abduction, the investigation took a grim turn when Yadav's body was recovered from the Athmalgola region. The body bore marks of severe physical trauma. Initial post-mortem reports and preliminary investigations revealed a disturbing level of violence. Yadav was subjected to brutal physical torture prior to his death. Reports indicated that a corrosive substance, suspected to be acid, was used on the victim. The perpetrators allegedly attempted to deface the body to erase the victim's identity before dumping it.

Investigation Reveals Illicit Liquor Syndicate Feud

According to the Patna Police, the motive behind the gruesome killing stems from a financial dispute tied to the underground economy. Investigators reveal that the murder was fueled by a long-standing feud over profit-sharing and territorial control in an illegal liquor syndicate. Police reports state that Bunty Yadav was locked in a bitter conflict with Ravish Kumar, alias "BC". The investigation alleges that Ravish, alongside an associate identified as Moni Kinnar, operated a network that smuggled illicit alcohol from Uttar Pradesh into Bihar. The dispute over the distribution of proceeds from this network ultimately culminated in the targeted killing.

Primary Suspects Named

The primary suspects named in the police investigation include: Ravish Kumar alias BC (Designated as the prime accused), Raushan Kumar, Ajeet Kumar Sahni and Moni Kinnar (Implicated within the illicit liquor distribution network) Following days on the run, the prime accused, Ravish Kumar, was apprehended by law enforcement following a direct confrontation.

Police Lapses and Political Fallout

The case has also led to immediate disciplinary action within the ranks of the Patna Police due to glaring operational lapses. Witnesses and family members alleged that police personnel were deployed in the immediate vicinity when the abduction occurred, yet failed to intervene or react in a timely manner.

The administrative failure has provided potent ammunition to the political opposition in Bihar. Leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other opposition factions have launched a coordinated attack against the ruling government, citing the incident as a prime example of administrative collapse, amid the ongoing Bankipur by-polls. The Bankipur Assembly constituency by-election in Bihar is scheduled for July 30, with the counting of votes taking place on August 3. The seat became vacant after the incumbent MLA, Nitin Nabin, was appointed as the BJP National President and elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Opposition fronts have further accused local authorities of maintaining a tacit nexus with organised criminals, labelling the incident an undeniable example of growing lawlessness and systemic administrative failure. In response to the mounting criticism, the Patna Police administration maintains that the case has been successfully resolved. Officials emphasised that the murder was the byproduct of a personal, financially motivated criminal dispute rather than a politically connected crime. Authorities added that active raids are still underway to track down and arrest the remaining suspects linked to the murder plot.