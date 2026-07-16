Assam Minister Kaushik Rai has ordered the completion of ration card verification by July 31. The process will use Aadhaar and e-KYC to identify inactive beneficiaries under the 'Anna Seva Abhiyan' and provide cards to genuinely needy families.

Assam Minister of Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Kaushik Rai, on Wednesday directed the department officials to complete the ongoing ration card verification process in the state by July 31 to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries are included in the 'Anna Seva Abhiyan' scheme.

Addressing a state-level departmental review and interactive meeting in Guwahati, the Minister emphasised the use of Aadhaar-based verification and e-KYC reviews to identify beneficiaries who have not availed of free rice for six months or more. "Through Aadhaar-based verification and e-KYC review, the cases of beneficiaries who have obtained ration cards but have not availed free rice for six months or more must be carefully examined. This will help create opportunities for genuinely needy families to receive ration cards and benefit from the public distribution system," Minister Rai said.

The Minister also set targets for issuing ration cards to individuals suffering from critical illnesses and other deserving categories and said that all concerned must work with commitment and dedication to achieve these targets.

Assam Pioneers SMART PDS

In his address, the Minister observed that Assam has become the first State in the country to implement the SMART Public Distribution System (SMART PDS), owing to the sincerity, dedication and coordinated efforts of officials and employees at every level of the Department, including Fair Price Shop (FPS) dealers. He congratulated all stakeholders and said public confidence in the Department has been restored, which increases the responsibility of everyone associated with its functioning.

Effective Monitoring of Paddy Procurement

Emphasising the need for effective monitoring of paddy procurement centres, the Minister directed officials to ensure the constitution of committees for every procurement centre by the first week of August, with local MLAs serving as Chairpersons and other members as prescribed by the Government. He stressed that the additional incentive provided by the State Government over and above the Minimum Support Price (MSP) fixed by the Central Government must reach only genuine farmers.

Ensuring Smooth PDS Operations

The Minister also directed the concerned authorities to ensure that Fair Price Shop dealers receive their due commissions by the 20th of every month. He further called for a review of inactive Fair Price Shops and appropriate departmental action wherever necessary.

Referring to the Government's decision to resume the distribution of pulses and sugar from August, he instructed all concerned to ensure that no shortcomings remain in the preparations for the smooth implementation of the programme.

Reiterating the Government's firm commitment to maintaining transparency in food security initiatives, public distribution systems and paddy procurement operations, as well as ensuring the effective implementation of welfare schemes, the Minister urged departmental officials to work collectively as "Team Assam" and ensure the successful execution of all programmes and activities within the stipulated timelines. (ANI)