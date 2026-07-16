Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visited Puri's Jagannath Temple for the Rath Yatra. He first sought blessings from Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati. He was accompanied by two Odisha state ministers during his visit.

Pradhan Seeks Blessings in Puri

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday visited the Jagannath Temple in Puri ahead of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra. Earlier in the day, Pradhan visited the Govardhana Peeth and sought the blessings of Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati before proceeding for the darshan of Lord Jagannath.

Speaking to ANI after meeting the Shankaracharya, Pradhan said he felt fortunate to receive his blessings before visiting the temple. "Today, on the occasion of the Rath Yatra at Puri Dham, I had the privilege of receiving the blessings of the revered Shankaracharya. I feel fortunate to be in the presence of Shankaracharya ji. Having received his blessings, I am now proceeding to seek the darshan of Mahaprabhu," Pradhan said.

He was accompanied by Odisha Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and Sports and Youth Services Minister Suryabanshi Suraj during his visit to the Govardhana Peeth.

Annual Rath Yatra Preparations

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister extended greetings on the occasion of the Jagannath Rath Yatra, describing it as a "unique and supreme festival of the Sanatan tradition" dedicated to Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra.

He said the deities would come out of the Jagannath Temple through the traditional Pahandi ritual, ascend their chariots and proceed to the Gundicha Temple, popularly known as the abode of their maternal aunt (Mausi Maa), where they would reach by evening.

Meanwhile, the three sacred chariots -- Nandighosha of Lord Jagannath, Taladhwaja of Lord Balabhadra and Darpadalana of Devi Subhadra -- are set to be brought from the Rathakhala to the front of the Jagannath Temple following the traditional Agyan Mala Bije ritual, marking the final preparations for the annual Rath Yatra.

The Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of Hinduism's most significant festivals, attracts lakhs of devotees from across India and abroad every year, with elaborate security and logistical arrangements in place to ensure its smooth and peaceful conduct. (ANI)