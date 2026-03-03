UP Weather LATEST Update: Hot, Sunny Conditions Ahead of Holi Celebrations
Planning for Holi? Get the detailed Uttar Pradesh weather forecast for March 3. Expect sunny skies and warm days, but learn about the poor air quality alerts. Stay safe!
UP Weather on Tuesday
Uttar Pradesh will see warm and sunny conditions on Tuesday, March 3, just before Holi. Most cities will enjoy bright skies and rising daytime temperatures. Mornings and evenings will remain cooler, but air quality will stay very poor in some areas, so precautions are advised.
Lucknow
Lucknow will have plenty of sunshine with breezy conditions in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 32°C, while the minimum will be around 15°C. The real feel may stay close to 31°C, and air quality will be very unhealthy, so outdoor activity should be limited.
Noida
Noida will experience very warm weather with clear and sunny skies. Daytime temperatures will rise to 32°C, while nights will cool to about 18°C. The real feel is expected to be 31°C. Air quality will remain very unhealthy, making caution necessary for sensitive groups.
Prayagraj
Prayagraj will see hazy sunshine through the day. The maximum temperature is likely to reach 32°C, while the minimum will drop to around 14°C. The real feel may touch 32°C, making it a hot day ahead.
Overall, UP will face hot and sunny conditions before Holi. People should stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and take care in cities with very unhealthy air quality.
