Delhi is getting hotter on March 3, 2026, as per IMD forecast. Strong winds are also expected today. The temperature may rise further in the coming days, bringing early signs of intense summer heat to the capital.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reports that Delhi's weather on 3 March 2026 will be hot and windy. Strong surface winds will blow during the day, which might kick up some dust in the afternoon. Don't worry, no warning has been issued. The morning will feel a bit cool, but the sun will get quite sharp as the day goes on. Overall, expect a clear but slightly hot and windy day.
Today, Delhi's maximum temperature could touch 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be around 15 degrees. You'll get a mix of cool mornings and evenings with a slightly hot day. The humidity is expected to be around 25%, so the weather won't feel too sticky or 'umas bhara'. Since the temperature is a bit above normal, the afternoon sun might feel quite strong. The summer heat is already making its presence felt in early March.
Since strong winds are expected during the day, it's important to protect your eyes and skin when you go out. Sunglasses and a light mask will be useful to avoid the dust. The sun can be quite harsh between 12 PM and 3 PM, so staying hydrated is a must. It's best for the elderly and children to avoid being in the open sun for too long. Even though there's no official warning, it's always smart to be careful with changing weather.
The heat has knocked on Delhi's door in the very first week of March. With the temperature hovering around 32°C on March 3rd, it's clear that winter has almost said goodbye. After a slightly cool morning, the mercury will climb up fast. The wind will bring some relief, for sure, but you will still feel the sun's heat. IMD data also indicates that temperatures are set to rise even more in the coming days.
According to the IMD's forecast, the maximum temperature could reach 33 and 34 degrees Celsius on March 4th and 5th, respectively. On March 6th and 7th, the temperature will stay between 33 and 34 degrees. This means the heat is likely to get more intense over the next 4-5 days. The sky will be mostly clear, and there's no chance of rain or storms for now. By the second week of March, the daytime temperature in Delhi could be close to 35 degrees.
