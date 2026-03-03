Since strong winds are expected during the day, it's important to protect your eyes and skin when you go out. Sunglasses and a light mask will be useful to avoid the dust. The sun can be quite harsh between 12 PM and 3 PM, so staying hydrated is a must. It's best for the elderly and children to avoid being in the open sun for too long. Even though there's no official warning, it's always smart to be careful with changing weather.