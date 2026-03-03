Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi visited the HQ MG&G Area in Mumbai, reviewing its operational, logistical, and administrative preparedness. He lauded the integrated ecosystem, resilient logistics, and military-civil coordination.

Army Chief Reviews Preparedness in Mumbai

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Upendra Dwivedi visited the Headquarters Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa (MG&G) Area in Mumbai and reviewed the formation's operational, logistical and administrative preparedness.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

During the Monday visit, the COAS was briefed on operational logistics, training architecture and administrative mechanisms in place to sustain operations amid evolving security scenarios.

The formation highlighted its readiness in ensuring robust rear area security, integrated logistics and seamless military-civil fusion to maintain operational continuity, a release said.

General Dwivedi reviewed the Headquarters MG&G Area under the Southern Command and lauded the integrated operational ecosystem developed by the formation. He noted the emphasis on resilient logistics and effective coordination between military and civil agencies as key pillars of preparedness. The COAS awarded on-the-spot commendations to four service personnel in recognition of their exemplary service. He also commended all ranks for their professionalism, commitment and focus on troop welfare.

Underscoring the importance of cohesive command structures and strong support systems, General Dwivedi emphasised that sustained operational excellence depends on robust rear-area management and integrated support frameworks.

Previous Visit to Poonch

Earlier on February 7, during his visit to forward areas in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the operational preparedness of troops deployed in the area and interacted with personnel at forward locations. He commended the troops for their high morale and operational readiness.

Meeting with a Veteran

According to an official release, during the visit, the Army Chief also stopped at Kamsar village in Poonch, where he met Subedar (Honorary Captain) Parvez Ahmed (Retired) of 18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles. General Dwivedi and the veteran JCO had served together on multiple occasions, including during the period when the Army Chief commanded the battalion between 2002 and 2005. (ANI)