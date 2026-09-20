A landslide in Kottakamboor, Idukki, killed two people, Balakrishnan and Chinnu, and critically injured another. The incident happened on Sunday evening while the victims were cleaning garlic near a house. They had taken shelter from heavy rain.

Two people died, and another was critically injured after a landslide struck Kottakamboor in Vattavada, Idukki, on Sunday evening. The incident occurred around 5 pm near a house along the Kadavari route while the victims were cleaning garlic. The deceased have been identified as Balakrishnan and Chinnu, both natives of Kottakamboor. Though, Balakrishnan's wife survived the incident with injuries. Meanwhile, the other person sustained critical injuries and was rushed to Adimali Taluk Hospital by ambulance.

MLA provides details on the incident

Speaking to ANI, Devikulam MLA F Raja said, “This afternoon in Vattavada, workers were engaged in farming when heavy rain began to fall. Seeking shelter, they moved into a nearby shed. Moments later, a landslide occurred from behind the shed, burying the structure under mud and debris.”

“There were three people inside at the time; two of them were trapped beneath the soil, while one person was rescued and has since been admitted to the hospital. The bodies of the two deceased individuals have been brought to Munnar and will be transferred to the Adimali Taluk Hospital following the inquest procedures. The post-mortem and related formalities will be conducted tomorrow,” he further added.

Flash flood death toll rises

Meanwhile the death toll in the flash flood in the Chokkad River has risen to three, with the bodies of one woman and two men who went missing in the incident recovered, officials said on Sunday. The latest body, that of a man, was recovered near Antonikkad. (ANI)