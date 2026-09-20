Former TN BJP chief K Annamalai announced his 'We The Leaders' movement is becoming a political party, stating he appreciates Periyar's views on women's rights and caste eradication but 'absolutely' rejects his atheistic and anti-Brahmin stance.

Annamalai on Periyar's 'Contradictions'

Former Tamil Nadu BJP president and founder of the 'We The Leaders' movement K Annamalai on Sunday said social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy's political history has "several contradictions", appreciating his views on women's liberation and caste eradication while "absolutely" rejecting his atheistic and anti-Brahmin stance.

Annamalai, who founded the 'We The Leaders' movement, said his organisation was moving towards becoming a political movement that would bring together people from different communities and backgrounds. Speaking at a gathering of volunteers who took part in a Vaigai river cleanup drive in Madurai, Annamalai drew a distinction between Periyar's social reform work and his core ideology. "When it comes to Periyar's views on women's rights and liberation, I appreciate and accept those views. His stand against the caste system is also something we accept. But there are several contradictions in his political history," Annamalai said. "We have to study his history completely. But as far as his ideology of rejecting God is concerned, I do not accept it at all. Similarly, I completely reject his anti-Brahmin stance. We are moving towards becoming a political movement. We are going to run a political party for people from all sections of society. People belonging to different communities and backgrounds will be part of this political party," he added.

Pledge to Relocate Atheistic Inscriptions from Temples

Annamalai also repeated his stand that atheistic inscriptions displayed outside Hindu temples would be relocated if his party comes to power in Tamil Nadu. "When our government comes to power in Tamil Nadu, there are certain words displayed outside the temple saying, 'There is no God, there is absolutely no God.' We will respectfully remove those words from there and place them in a public space. Those who do not believe in God can go there and see them. People who believe in God go to temples. When they are going to a temple, why should such words be placed right outside the temple? If people want to see them, we can place them in a public place," Annamalai said.

Referring to the Srirangam temple, he said the issue had been studied extensively and that any action would have to follow due procedure. "Even if we come to power tomorrow, such things cannot be changed overnight. Certain procedures have to be followed. According to the information I have, the government had given permission and the structure was placed there. If you look at the area outside the Srirangam temple, there is a structure dating back to July 20, 1969. I believe this should be removed. Tell me, which political party in Tamil Nadu today has the courage to do this? We will remove it respectfully and place it in a public space. Those who do not believe in God can go there and see it. Those who go to the temple are people who believe in God. We should not interfere with their faith," he said.

"We have to take up this kind of politics — politics that brings everyone together. Personally, I have my own views and preferences. But when we come forward as a political movement, only by bringing everyone together and taking everyone along with us can this party continue to stand beyond our generation," Annamalai said.

Questions MLA's Stance on Jallikattu

Referring to remarks made by Madurai Solavandan MLA Karuppaiah in the Tamil Nadu Assembly regarding Jallikattu, Annamalai said the MLA had spoken in the Assembly claiming that youngsters were being adversely affected by the sport. At the same time, Annamalai pointed out that the same party’s election manifesto had promised to promote Jallikattu as an international sport.

Questioning the apparent difference between the two positions, he asked, "How could the party maintain such contrasting views on Jallikattu." He further said, "When the MLA was speaking about Jallikattu in the Assembly, the Chief Minister should have intervened and asked him to stop and take his seat." (ANI)