The District Election Officer (DEO), Kanpur Nagar, dismissed a social media claim that 12 engineers had arrived in Kanpur with 5,000 EVMs ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections, calling the claim 'factually incorrect and misleading'.

Owaisi Open to Alliance to Stop BJP As UP is heading for Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that his party was ready to work with those who want to prevent the BJP from forming the government in the state for a third consecutive term.Speaking to ANI about the possibility of an alliance, Owaisi said that no single party could stop the BJP alone and invited like-minded parties for discussions. "We do not want the BJP government to be formed for a third time in Uttar Pradesh. If anyone does not want the BJP to form the government, they can talk to us. We are ready to work with you to stop the BJP from coming to power. But it is important to understand that you cannot stop the BJP alone," Owaisi said.Recalling the party's efforts during the Bihar elections, the AIMIM chief said that his party had approached various Opposition leaders seeking seats for an alliance, adding that none of them agreed to this. "We said this in Bihar as well, and our president, Akhtarul Iman, wrote a letter not just to the RJD or Congress, but to all the CPI and Communist Party leaders. We said, 'Please give us six seats.' But they did not agree," he said.Owaisi said that AIMIM's organisation had strengthened in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the party's leadership had emerged from the grassroots level. "Our party organisation has become quite strong. Our leadership has emerged at the grassroots level, and our leaders have a strong connection with the ground. The party is working hard on its part," he said.He added that the party would continue its work irrespective of alliance discussions. "Whether we are in talks with whom or not is a different matter, but we will continue our work. If you want to stop the BJP, come and talk to us. We are ready to work with you. Now, if they do not want to, that is fine. The people of Uttar Pradesh are watching who wants to stop the BJP and who wants to help it succeed," Owaisi said.Owaisi also said that the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections would not be similar to previous elections and would pose different challenges. "Assembly elections are coming. It won't be the 2014 election, nor the 2017 election, nor the 2019 election, nor the 2022 election. This is going to be a completely different election," he said. BJP President's Two-Day Visit to UP Meanwhile, BJP National President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on September 21 and 22 in connection with organisational meetings, public programmes and election preparations.On September 21, Nabin will arrive in Meerut and pay floral tributes to the martyrs at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park. He will subsequently address a 'Yuva Sammelan' at Swami Vivekanand Subharti University at 11:30 AM, followed by a 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan (Western Region)' at 1:45 PM. Later, he will hold meetings with former office-bearers, Members of Parliament, legislators and party workers of the Western Region.On September 22, Nabin will hold an interaction meeting with eminent personalities and distinguished citizens in Meerut before visiting the historic Augharnath Temple. He will then travel to Saharanpur, where he is scheduled to have lunch at the residence of a BJP worker and interact with former MPs and legislators of the Western Region.Nabin will also hold a meeting with state and regional office-bearers, district presidents, district in-charges and district general secretaries to discuss election preparations. The BJP National President will conclude his visit by offering prayers at the Siddhapeeth Shakambhari Devi Temple.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) The District Election Officer (DEO), Kanpur Nagar, on Sunday dismissed a social media claim that 12 engineers had arrived in Kanpur Nagar with 5,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.In a post shared on X, the DEO said the claim was "factually incorrect and misleading." "Regarding this claim being made on social media that *12 engineers have arrived in Kanpur Nagar with 5,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) before the Uttar Pradesh elections*, it is clarified that this claim is *factually incorrect and misleading*," the post read.The DEO clarified that the First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs in Kanpur Nagar commenced on September 17 in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties. "The First Level Checking (FLC) of EVMs in Kanpur Nagar commenced on September 17, 2026, in the presence of representatives of recognized political parties, and with regard to the ongoing first level checking, no EVMs have been brought to Kanpur Nagar from any other location," the DEO said.The DEO added that information about the schedule and organisation of the EVM First Level Checking had already been widely publicised.As UP is heading for Assembly elections, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that his party was ready to work with those who want to prevent the BJP from forming the government in the state for a third consecutive term.Speaking to ANI about the possibility of an alliance, Owaisi said that no single party could stop the BJP alone and invited like-minded parties for discussions. "We do not want the BJP government to be formed for a third time in Uttar Pradesh. If anyone does not want the BJP to form the government, they can talk to us. We are ready to work with you to stop the BJP from coming to power. But it is important to understand that you cannot stop the BJP alone," Owaisi said.Recalling the party's efforts during the Bihar elections, the AIMIM chief said that his party had approached various Opposition leaders seeking seats for an alliance, adding that none of them agreed to this. "We said this in Bihar as well, and our president, Akhtarul Iman, wrote a letter not just to the RJD or Congress, but to all the CPI and Communist Party leaders. We said, 'Please give us six seats.' But they did not agree," he said.Owaisi said that AIMIM's organisation had strengthened in Uttar Pradesh and claimed that the party's leadership had emerged from the grassroots level. "Our party organisation has become quite strong. Our leadership has emerged at the grassroots level, and our leaders have a strong connection with the ground. The party is working hard on its part," he said.He added that the party would continue its work irrespective of alliance discussions. "Whether we are in talks with whom or not is a different matter, but we will continue our work. If you want to stop the BJP, come and talk to us. We are ready to work with you. Now, if they do not want to, that is fine. The people of Uttar Pradesh are watching who wants to stop the BJP and who wants to help it succeed," Owaisi said.Owaisi also said that the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections would not be similar to previous elections and would pose different challenges. "Assembly elections are coming. It won't be the 2014 election, nor the 2017 election, nor the 2019 election, nor the 2022 election. This is going to be a completely different election," he said.Meanwhile, BJP National President Nitin Nabin is scheduled to undertake a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh on September 21 and 22 in connection with organisational meetings, public programmes and election preparations.On September 21, Nabin will arrive in Meerut and pay floral tributes to the martyrs at the Indian National Army Martyrs Memorial and Park. He will subsequently address a 'Yuva Sammelan' at Swami Vivekanand Subharti University at 11:30 AM, followed by a 'Shakti Kendra Sammelan (Western Region)' at 1:45 PM. Later, he will hold meetings with former office-bearers, Members of Parliament, legislators and party workers of the Western Region.On September 22, Nabin will hold an interaction meeting with eminent personalities and distinguished citizens in Meerut before visiting the historic Augharnath Temple. He will then travel to Saharanpur, where he is scheduled to have lunch at the residence of a BJP worker and interact with former MPs and legislators of the Western Region.Nabin will also hold a meeting with state and regional office-bearers, district presidents, district in-charges and district general secretaries to discuss election preparations. The BJP National President will conclude his visit by offering prayers at the Siddhapeeth Shakambhari Devi Temple.