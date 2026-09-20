Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav targeted the BJP after a clash between SP's student wing and ABVP in Rae Bareli, claiming people from the PDA sections are facing humiliation and distress under the BJP's rule in Uttar Pradesh.

PDA sections facing humiliation under BJP rule: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday targeted the ruling BJP following a clash between the SP's student wing and the RSS-affiliated ABVP at a college in Rae Bareli, asserting that people from the PDA (Pichada, Dalit and Alpsankyak) sections are facing humiliation under the BJP's rule in the state. Yadav claimed that the marginalized community is uniting, warning that as their distress increases, the agitation against the government will continue to grow in the state. "The Samajwadi Party has witnessed how the police administration and the government have treated students...Under the Bharatiya Janata Party government, people from the PDA sections are being deliberately humiliated. People from these marginalized sections are being distressed; along with humiliation, they are being subjected to suffering. That is why everyone who is suffering is uniting. The more the suffering grows, the more the agitation will grow," he said. Yadav's remarks came after members of the SP's student wing, the Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, and workers of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad engaged in a clash at Firoz Gandhi Degree College. The argument broke out when the SP student wing was conducting an awareness campaign and confronted ABVP workers, following which police reached the spot and restored order.

SP sets target for 2027 UP Assembly polls

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday set an ambitious target of increasing the party's tally by 27,000 votes in every assembly constituency during a state executive meeting. During the meeting, Yadav outlined his party's strategy, criticised the state's handling of law and order, and expressed gratitude to the Muslim community while taking political swipes at senior BJP and alliance leaders. "Today was our state executive meeting. In this, we have decided that in the 2027 assembly elections, we will work to increase 27,000 votes in every assembly seat. That means we will reduce 27,000 votes of the BJP," Yadav declared, setting the electoral tone for his party's cadre. (ANI)