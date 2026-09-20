AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the BJP after CM Arvind Kejriwal's name went missing from Delhi's electoral rolls. He alleged a conspiracy under the SIR process, claiming 43% of votes, mostly of the poor, are targeted for deletion.

'What will happen to an ordinary person?': Bharadwaj

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has stepped up its attack on the BJP after AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s name went missing from the Delhi electoral rolls, with Delhi AAP Unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj questioning how the former three-time CM and his family members could fail to be mapped by the Election Commission.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Delhi Unit President Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “Three-time Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been served a notice under the SIR process because, according to the SIR procedure, the names of Arvind Kejriwal, his wife and his children are not being mapped. A person who studied at IIT Kharagpur, worked at Tata, cleared the UPSC to become an IRS officer, won the Ramon Magsaysay Award and served as Chief Minister three times is facing questions over his mapping under the SIR. What will happen to an ordinary person? That ordinary person has neither contacts nor networking nor access to the media.”

AAP claims 43 per cent of votes targeted for deletion

Recalling the AAP’s meeting with the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Saurabh Bharadwaj said, “When the Aam Aadmi Party met the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, two other officials were also sitting with him. Looking at their attitude, we had warned the CEO that these people would spoil his work. When we asked the CEO that if a tenant moves from house number 10 to the house directly opposite, number 11, how can the Election Commission delete that person’s vote when the BLO knows about the move, we raised this question before him.”

Explaining the developments during the meeting, the AAP Delhi Chief stated that the Election Commission had already deleted around 10 lakh votes during the pre-SIR exercise, adding that around 43 per cent of the votes have been targeted for deletion. “The CEO agreed with our question and said that a new form should be provided. However, the officials sitting with him immediately said that the SIR form would be given only to someone who continues to live at the old address. The officials made it clear that even if a person has moved to the house directly opposite, they would not be given the form, which means their vote would certainly be deleted. In Delhi, approximately one-third of the votes have been deleted in the name of such ‘shifted’ voters. Apart from this, the Election Commission had already deleted around 10 lakh votes during the pre-SIR exercise. In total, around 43 per cent of the votes have been targeted for deletion,” said Bharadwaj.

'Open fraud in the name of SIR'

Questioning the application of the SIR process, he declared that an open fraud is ongoing in the name of SIR. “Does Chief Minister Rekha Gupta live in Shalimar Bagh? Everyone knows that she joined two houses to make one large house. Then how was she found by the BLO in Shalimar Bagh? BJP minister Kapil Mishra lives in a government bungalow, but his vote is registered in Ghonda, Yamuna Vihar, even though the whole world knows that he does not live there. Education Minister Ashish Sood lives in a bungalow in Chanakyapuri, but how did his vote end up in A-Block, Janakpuri? Minister Ravinder Indraj has been living in a government house for one and a half years, but his vote is registered in Rohini Sector 23, Bawana. How did the BLO not know any of this, and where did the BLO meet these people? This is an absolutely open fraud in the name of SIR,” added Bharadwaj.

'Poor being punished': AAP alleges disenfranchisement

Saurabh Bharadwaj further alleged that the Election Commission and the BJP have cut poor people's voter cards under the SIR process. “The punishment for this fraud is being imposed on the poor person who is somehow working hard and earning a living to support his family in Delhi. The Election Commission and the BJP have cut that poor person’s voter card. What does the BJP lose by doing this? Tomorrow, if that poor person’s child falls ill or his wife meets with an accident, they will not get free treatment under Ayushman Bharat because they do not have a voter card,” said Bharadwaj.

Highlighting the wider consequences, the AAP Delhi Chief added, “If the voter card of a poor woman who works washing utensils in big houses is deleted, she will not be able to get a pink card, and ₹1,000 of her earnings will be spent on bus fares. The children of poor people will not get admission to schools because they do not have voter cards. The BJP does not suffer any loss because of any of this, but the future of that poor person and their children will be ruined.”

He further asserted, “The BJP took people’s votes by offering them the lure of ₹2,500 and then deleted the votes of those very voters. Now, in the very same ₹2,500 form, the BJP government shamelessly asks for a voter card that it got deleted itself. BJP leaders are openly carrying out theft and fraud, and this deception is being inflicted on poor people who do not know how to get their voter cards made again. One poor person had pleaded with his landlord to provide a written document so that his vote could be registered, and now that vote will not be registered again.”

'Entire exercise a sham'

Calling the process a matter of serious concern, Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “It is a matter of great shame that votes are being deleted simply because people in Delhi are now angry with the BJP and the BJP is afraid of losing. This entire exercise being carried out in the name of SIR is a sham. We are raising this issue so that tomorrow nobody can say that the Opposition did not raise its voice on this matter. The decision from here onwards has to be taken by the people and the courts of the country.” (ANI)