The death toll in the flash flood in the Chokkad River in Nilambur, Kerala, has risen to three. The bodies of one woman and two men have been recovered. Search and rescue operations are ongoing for more people who may be missing.

The death toll in the flash flood in the Chokkad River has risen to three, with the bodies of one woman and two men who went missing in the incident recovered, officials said on Sunday. The latest body, that of a man, was recovered near Antonikkad. Earlier, the bodies of a woman and another man had been recovered.

Search on for More Missing People

Four people from Chokkad were reportedly stranded on rocks and trees near the Anganwadi. Search operations are continuing following reports that more people may be missing in the flash flood. Rescue personnel and local residents are jointly taking part in the search.

The flash flood hit Kottappuzha at TK Colony in Pookkottumpadam around 5 pm on Sunday. According to preliminary information, around seven people, including tourists and a local woman, were feared to have been swept away.

Earlier, the body of a man, aged around 50, was recovered from the river at Muttikkund in Pottikkallu. His body was shifted to the District Hospital, while a search was underway for others feared missing.

27 Rescued by Locals

A large number of tourists were present at various locations along the river, from Olarvattom Canal to T.K. Colony, which are popular tourist spots. As it was a holiday, hundreds of people had gathered at Kettungal, Aanakkundu, Balawadippadi and other areas along the Koyipra foothills.

After the water level suddenly rose, around 27 people who were stranded in the middle of the river were rescued by local residents and members of the Muhammad Suhail Treatment Aid Committee. However, several people remained stranded at different locations for a long time as they were unable to reach safety.

Police, Fire and Rescue Services personnel, volunteers and residents were continuing rescue operations for those stranded in the river. A search operation was also underway for those feared to have been swept away in the flash flood.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a rainfall alert, with seven districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki, under a yellow alert for Sunday. (ANI)