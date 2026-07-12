Two children, aged 7 and 8, died after drowning in a rainwater-filled pit in Delhi's Mukhmelpur area. The boys were reportedly bathing when the incident occurred. They were declared brought dead at a hospital after being retrieved by locals.

Tragic Drowning in Mukhmelpur

Two children died after drowning in a rainwater-filled pit in Delhi's Mukhmelpur area on Sunday, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

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The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call from Hiranki Road in Mukhmelpur under the jurisdiction of the Bhorgarh Fire Station.

A fire tender and a rescue vehicle were rushed to the spot under the supervision of Station Officer Vijay Dahiya.

According to the DFS, by the time its team reached the location, the two children had already been pulled out of the pit by people.

The children were taken to Raja Harish Chand Hospital by a Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance, where the Medical Officer on duty declared them brought dead.

The deceased were identified as Ayush (7), son of Moti Chand, and Nitesh (8), son of Kanhaiya.

According to the initial information received by the fire department, the children were bathing in a pit filled with rainwater when they drowned. Further details are awaited.

Heavy Rains Impact Delhi-NCR

Earlier on Thursday, a tree fell on a van in the Rohini Sector 15 area of the national capital following heavy rainfall. While the vehicle was damaged in the incident, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The Incessant heavy rainfall across the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) triggered severe waterlogging in several areas, disrupting daily life and slowing down traffic for morning commuters in Noida and Ghaziabad on Thursday.

Despite heavy monsoon showers and a record 228.1 mm rainfall, prompting 'red' and 'orange' alerts across Delhi, the targeted civic action limited widespread waterlogging.

Authorities carried out preemptive desilting and cleared blockages in major stormwater drains, including Narela and Dwarka. That kept key underpasses like NHPC Chowk clear and traffic moving.

Geeta Colony saw significant water accumulation after intense bursts.

In the national capital, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta took direct stock of the situation, directing all administrative agencies to remain on "high alert" to mitigate the impact of the downpour.(ANI)