UP's Education Department planted 43 lakh saplings under the 35 Crore Plantation Mega Campaign-2026. The drive, involving students and staff from all education levels, aims to foster environmental conservation and create a 'Green Uttar Pradesh'.

The Education Department in the Uttar Pradesh government made a significant contribution to the 35 Crore Plantation Mega Campaign-2026 organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Under the campaign, a total of 43 lakh saplings were planted across institutions of the Basic Education, Secondary Education and Higher Education Departments. Students, teachers, non-teaching staff, public representatives and local citizens enthusiastically participated in the simultaneous plantation drive conducted across schools, colleges and universities throughout the state.

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According to a press release, the government's objective is not limited to plantation alone, but also to inculcate the values of environmental conservation, sensitivity towards nature and sustainable development among the younger generation. The active participation of the education departments in the 35 Crore Paudhropan Mahabhiyan-2026 infused new energy into the resolve for a Green Uttar Pradesh.

The simultaneous plantation drive from schools to universities carried the message of environmental conservation to a wider section of society. The participation of lakhs of students transformed the campaign into a mass movement. It also marked an important step towards instilling the values of nature conservation, green development and environmental responsibility in the younger generation.

'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign

Under the theme 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', the Paudhropan Mahabhiyan was also celebrated enthusiastically at the state headquarters. At the Camp Office, 18 Park Road, Lucknow, Director of Secondary Education Pratap Singh Baghel, Additional State Project Director (Samagra Shiksha) V.K. Pandey, departmental nodal officer for the plantation campaign Rita Joshi, along with other officers and employees, planted saplings, the press release stated.

On the occasion, saplings of various species, including Harsingar, Nag Champa, Areca Palm and Sahjan, were planted in the camp office premises. Similarly, at the SCERT campus in Nishatganj, Director Ganesh Kumar and Joint Director Dr. Pawan Sachan planted saplings. Several SCERT officers and faculty members also planted saplings, conveying the message of environmental conservation.

Likewise, officers, teachers, employees and students enthusiastically participated in plantation drives across the Directorate of Higher Education, universities, government, aided and private colleges, and other higher educational institutions, thereby strengthening the resolve for a Green Uttar Pradesh.

Department-Wise Contributions

Basic Education Department: 12 Lakh Saplings

Under the Basic Education Department, 12 lakh saplings were planted. Extensive plantation was carried out in Parishadiya schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), Block Resource Centres (BRCs), clusters and other educational campuses. Teachers, students, School Management Committees, parents and the local community actively participated in the campaign.

Students were informed about the importance of biodiversity, water conservation and environmental balance, and were also administered a pledge to protect the planted saplings. At the state level, the Basic Education Department also continuously monitored the campaign. Monica Rani, Director General, School Education and nodal officer for Paudhropan Mahabhiyan-2026, conducted a field inspection of plantation programmes in Jhansi district. She inspected the 'Nandan Van' plantation site located in Bhagwantpur Forest Block. She also inspected the plantation carried out at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Tapariyan (Babina), and other locations, and reviewed the protection of the planted saplings and the progress of the campaign. During the visit, she also planted saplings and directed officials to ensure the regular maintenance of the planted saplings and further strengthen public participation.

Secondary Education Department: 11 Lakh Saplings

The press release further noted that, under the Secondary Education Department, 11 lakh saplings were planted. Extensive plantation was carried out in government secondary schools, non-government aided secondary schools, recognised unaided secondary schools, Sanskrit secondary schools, government and aided vocational schools, and the premises of the offices of the District Inspector of Schools. Students, teachers and employees participated enthusiastically in the campaign.

The press release added that students were made aware of climate change, biodiversity conservation, the sustainable use of natural resources and environmental conservation. A pledge was also taken to ensure the protection and regular maintenance of the planted saplings.

Higher Education Department: 20 Lakh Saplings

Under the Higher Education Department, the highest number of 20 lakh saplings was planted. Large-scale plantation was carried out in government, aided and private colleges, universities and other higher educational institutions across the state. Students, teachers and employees participated enthusiastically. Along with making campuses greener, a pledge was also taken to ensure the protection of the planted saplings. Special emphasis was laid on making environmental conservation a permanent campaign through public participation, the press release said. (ANI)