Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray alleges BJP is buying MPs and MLAs using 'looted' funds from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He also accused the party of planning to grab land around Mumbai's Mumba Devi temple and misusing central agencies.

Aaditya Thackeray Accuses BJP of Using Temple 'Loot'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of "buying up MPs and MLAs" using the "looted" money from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He claimed that, just like the allegations of donation loot in temples in Ayodhya and Madhya Pradesh, the party is looking to grab the land of Mumbai's Mumba Devi temple too. Speaking to the media, Thackeray said, "Ever since the BJP fell below the majority mark, they have wanted to change the Constitution... and impose their own constitution on the country. That is why they are buying up MPs and MLAs... they are getting this money from the loot that took place in Ayodhya and Ujjain... they also want to grab the land around Mumba Devi, and we will fight against this too."

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Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a redevelopment plan for the Mumba Devi temple. The proposed redevelopment Thackeray accused the BJP of misusing central investigative agencies in connection with the alleged Ram Mandir donation irregularities.

Misuse of Central Agencies Alleged

He also questioned the appointment of the Ram Temple Trust's trustees, alleging that the party wanted to take both credit and financial benefit from the temple project. "ED, CBI and IT are the puppets of BJP. Why don't they go to the residence of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra and ask them who appointed you in the Trust? What is the role of the BJP, PM Modi, or the central government in this, because they appointed the Trustees... We were the ones who demanded 'Pehle Mandir Phir Sarkar' in 2018, which is when the Supreme Court gave this judgement (in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Case). BJP did not bring any change in the system, but they want to take the credit and the money from it as well," he further said.

SIT Probe and Supreme Court Hearing

The alleged embezzlement has triggered a heated political row across the country, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe into the irregularities. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 13 (Monday), a batch of pleas seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)