Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid and Shia cleric Saif Abbas criticised Baba Ramdev's remarks backing a 'Hindu Rashtra'. Khurshid cited the Constitution, while Abbas called the claims a distraction from real issues.

Khurshid Criticises 'Hindu Rashtra' Remark

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Sunday criticised Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's remarks on "Hindu Rashtra," saying the Constitution provides space for every faith and protects the rights and beliefs of all citizens.

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Baba Ramdev had backed the idea of a "Hindu Rashtra," asserting that Muslims and Christians face no threat in India, and said that while religions may differ, "our ancestors are the same."

'We Believe in the Constitution'

Khurshid asserted that Congress believes in the Constitution and rejected attempts to create divisions in society. Speaking to the reporters, he said, "If everyone were a Sanatani, then why are attempts being made to create such rifts here? That is a question they should first ask themselves--who they are and which community they belong to- before discussing it with others. I don't have any idea, except for the idea of the Congress party. Our idea is what the Constitution says. We believe in the Constitution, and the entire country believes in it; it encompasses the faiths of all people."

"I believe in the Constitution of India. There is space in the Constitution for everyone's beliefs, but this exists within the framework of the Constitution, not apart from it. The Constitution encompasses everything; it safeguards the views of every individual and every citizen, and it protects everyone's religion. You may call it by whatever name you wish," he further said.

'Country Operates Under the Constitution': Shia Cleric

Further, Shia cleric Saif Abbas also said that India is governed by the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and asserted that Muslims fear no one except Allah. He also criticised claims that Hindus are under threat, calling them a distraction from real issues, and alleged that recent events had led to a loss of public trust in the Ayodhya Trust.

"Muslim does not fear anyone apart from 'Allah', who they call 'Bhagwan'... For us, the country operates under the Constitution framed by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar... They claim that Hindus are in danger despite comprising 80% of the population... these claims are ridiculous and a distraction from real issues... People of the country know and see everything just like what they saw in Ayodhya. There has been a loss of trust in the Ayodhya Trust following recent events," the Shia cleric said.

What Baba Ramdev Said

This comes after Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said there was no need for anyone to fear the idea of a "Hindu Rashtra," asserting that Muslims and Christians face no threat in India. He also said that "our ancestors are the same" and urged people to embrace the traditions of their ancestors.

"There is a Deoband near our Haridwar. I was invited there in 2009, and I told them, our religions may differ, but our ancestors are the same. There is no need for anyone to fear the concept of a 'Hindu Rashtra'. The ancestors of us all were Sanatani Hindu Arya-Vedics. This is written right in front of us. Some people ask, if a Hindu Rashtra is established, where will Muslims go? Simply embrace the traditions of your ancestors. You may keep a beard or shave it off; wear any attire you choose, but maintain a character like that of your ancestors. There is no danger in Hindustan for Muslims or Christians," he said. (ANI)