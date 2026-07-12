The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) created a Guinness World Record by planting 3.61 lakh trees in one hour via the Miyawaki method. This was part of Amit Shah's Hariyali Lok Sabha initiative to make the Gandhinagar constituency greener.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has achieved a major milestone in advancing Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah's Hariyali Lok Sabha initiative to transform the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency into a greener and more environmentally sustainable constituency. According to a press release, as part of its commitment to environmental conservation and a greener future, AMC today created a Guinness World Record by planting 3.61 lakh trees in just one hour using the Miyawaki method during a mega plantation drive held at Bhadaj. The campaign was organised across an area of approximately 91,006 square metres and witnessed the enthusiastic participation of more than 25,000 volunteers, resulting in the creation of this world record.

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A Historic Green Initiative

Inspired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister and Member of Parliament from Gandhinagar Shri Amit Shah, an intensive tree plantation campaign was undertaken today across the entire Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency. Under his guidance, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister, State President, Urban Development and Urban Housing Minister, the Mayor, the Chief Secretary, the Municipal Commissioner, other public representatives, and officials from various departments of the AMC participated in this historic green initiative organised at TP 30, FP Nos. 255 and 246, near Satvam Heights, alongside the Gota Godhavi Canal, Bhadaj, Ahmedabad, in the Thaltej Ward of the North West Zone.

World Record Details

Out of the total area of approximately 91,006 square metres, plantation was carried out across 76,000 square metres. During the campaign, around 35 indigenous species were planted, with 3.61 lakh saplings planted at a single location within one hour using the Miyawaki method, enabling the AMC to establish a Guinness World Record, as stated in the release. This achievement marks a significant milestone in Ahmedabad city's efforts towards environmental conservation and green development.

Massive Public Participation

To make this world record programme a success, officials and employees from all departments of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the School Board, the BAPS organisation, CREDAI, police personnel, NCC students, various voluntary organisations (NGOs), educational institutions, social organisations, and citizens from across the city participated enthusiastically. With the active participation of more than 25,000 citizens, the mega campaign was successfully accomplished.

Long-Term Environmental Impact

The tree plantation drive included environmentally suitable indigenous species. These saplings will play a vital role in enhancing biodiversity, reducing air pollution, increasing carbon absorption, regulating temperatures, and significantly expanding the city's green cover in the years ahead.

A Commitment to a Greener Future

The AMC has been consistently implementing various environment-focused initiatives to make the city greener, cleaner, environmentally sustainable, and more resilient. This world record is not merely a tree plantation programme but a symbol of the commitment to providing future generations with a clean, healthy, and green environment. With active public participation and collective cooperation, such public-oriented campaigns to enhance Ahmedabad's green cover will continue to be intensified in the coming years.

This world record campaign organised by the AMC is not merely about setting a record but stands as a living example of public participation, environmental commitment, and sustainable urban development. Thousands of citizens, environmentalists, voluntary organisations (NGOs), educational, social, and religious institutions actively participated in the campaign, further strengthening the resolve to build a greener Ahmedabad.

With this world record, Ahmedabad has established a new global identity in environmental conservation and taken another historic step towards building a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable city. (ANI)