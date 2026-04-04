Delhi Police arrested two Bangladeshi women, Afroza Khatun (47) and Luki Begum (36), for illegally staying in the city and working as domestic helpers in disguise. The duo was intercepted in Shalimar Bagh and are now facing deportation.

Delhi Police's Foreigner Cell on Saturday arrested two Bangladeshi women who were illegally staying in Delhi and working as domestic helpers in disguise.

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Interception in Shalimar Bagh

According to the press release, the women, identified as Afroza Khatun (47) from Narail district, Khulna, and Luki Begum (36) from Comilla district, were intercepted on April 1 in the Shalimar Bagh area while heading towards Haiderpur. They initially claimed to be Indian citizens working as housemaids in local homes, but their inconsistent answers raised suspicion.

A team led by Inspector Vipin Kumar, under the supervision of ACP Akash Rawat, conducted surveillance based on specific informer input.

Investigation Reveals Illegal Status

Further investigation revealed that both women were Bangladeshi nationals living in India without any valid documents or visas. One of the women is a graduate from Bangladesh who came to Delhi to earn more money, while the other is illiterate.

Police recovered two smartphones from them containing the banned IMO application and Bangladeshi national identity documents stored in the phone gallery.

Deportation Proceedings Initiated

The duo has been produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and deportation proceedings have been initiated against them. This operation is part of the Delhi Police's ongoing efforts to check illegal immigration in the national capital.