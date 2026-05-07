TVK chief Vijay met the TN governor after getting Congress's support but is still 5 MLAs short of a majority. Amidst the political uncertainty, his swearing-in ceremony has been cancelled and TVK MLAs have been moved to a private resort.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Thursday arrived at the Lok Bhavan to meet Tamil Nadu governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in Chennai. Other top leadership of TVK has accompanied Vijay to meet Governor Arlekar.

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Staking Claim Amidst Numbers Game

The second round of meetings between Vijay and Tamil Nadu governor comes a day after when the TVK chief staked a claim to form government in the state. The development took place after the Tamil Nadu Congress confirmed its post-poll alliance with TVK. Following Congress' support to TVK, the number for Vijay rose from 108 to 113, which is still five short from the halfway mark in the 234 member Tamil Nadu assembly.

Political Uncertainty Looms

However, amidst the ongoing political developments in Tamil Nadu, the TVK has accomodated its MLAs in a private luxury resort in Mammallapuram. The convoy police security provided yesterday to TVK president Vijay was suddenly withdrawn.

It is also being reported that the swearing-in ceremony, which Vijay was expected to hold today after meeting the Governor, has been cancelled. Around 70 MLAs are currently staying at the Poonjery Four Points Sheraton Hotel in Mamallapuram, where only Vijay's private bouncers are engaged in providing security.

TVK Ends 'Dravidian' Duopoly

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'. With Vijay also to step down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107. Vijay won from both the constituencies, Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not limited to cinema.

A day earlier, Vijay met Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at the Lok Bhavan and staked a claim to form the Government in the state Tamil Nadu Governor on Wednesday dissolved the state Legislative Assembly with effect from May 5.

AIADMK Refuses to Back Vijay's Party

Meanwhile, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) has said that it will not support Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in its bid to form a government. Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy on Wednesday said "whatever the situation is, AIADMK will not support TVK."