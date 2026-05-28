Sri Ganganagar hit 47.1°C, leading Rajasthan's severe heatwave. Meanwhile, a western disturbance brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to Delhi-NCR, offering relief from scorching heat and prompting an IMD 'Red' alert and flight disruptions.

Sri Ganganagar recorded the highest temperature in Rajasthan on Thursday at 47.1 degrees Celsius, as most districts in the state continued to experience severe heat conditions.

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Temperatures in several parts of the state remained at 45 degrees Celsius and above, indicating persistent intense heat across the region.

In addition to Sri Ganganagar, temperatures crossed 46 degrees Celsius in Kota, Phalodi, Alwar and Jaisalmer.

Relief for Delhi as Thunderstorms Lash City

Meanwhile, heavy rain and thunderstorms triggered by a western disturbance provided much-needed relief to people in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR), which was in the grip of a scorching heatwave for the past many days.

IMD Upgrades Warning to 'Red' Alert

The India Meteorological Department earlier today issued an 'orange' alert for Delhi, predicting "moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and isolated hailstorms" likely at many places across the city. It later upgraded the warning to 'Red'.

"Intense thunderstorm activity over several parts of South Haryana, adjoining Delhi and the entire NCR is likely to be affected due to strong winds reaching upto 80 kmph accompanied by hail and duststorm," the Met Department said.

Flights Impacted at Delhi Airport

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) this evening announced that due to the inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms, some flights could be impacted at Delhi Airport.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights might be impacted at Delhi Airport... Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Passengers can consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to get to the Airport to avoid potential delays," DIAL posted on its social media account X.

Temperature Plunges, IMD Issues Advisory

The rain brought with it a plunge in mercury, offering residents a respite from blistering summer conditions. Daytime temperatures hovered between 44 degrees C and 46 degrees C in the national capital.

Maximum temperatures are projected to experience a massive 8 degrees C to 10 degrees C by May 29.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious, avoid standing under fragile structures or trees during peak squall windows, and prepare for consecutive spells of rain moving into Friday morning. (ANI)