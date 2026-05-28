BJP National President Nitin Nabin arrived in Dehradun for his first three-day visit to Uttarakhand. Welcomed by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, he chaired a core party meeting to review government performance and discuss upcoming assembly elections.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday received a grand traditional welcome from state BJP office-bearers, leaders, and party workers upon their arrival at the state BJP office in Dehradun for the BJP core party meeting.

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CM Dhami accorded a grand welcome to BJP National President Nitin Nabin at Jolly Grant Airport, Dehradun, on his first three-day visit to the State. Notably, this marks Nabin's first-ever visit to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand.

Earlier, the BJP National President and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the state government's cabinet ministers at the state BJP office today.

Core Committee Reviews Poll Strategy, Govt Performance

The BJP core meeting today held discussions regarding the upcoming assembly elections, along with a review of the government's performance. All members of the core committee, including State President Mahendra Bhatt, are attending the meeting. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santosh is also participating in the Core Committee meeting.

In a post on X, Dhami said Nabin's visit would infuse the organisation with new energy and further strengthen the state's development efforts. The post read, "Heartfelt welcome and felicitations to the honourable National President of the world's largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Nitin Nabin, on the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Your arrival in Uttarakhand will infuse the organisation with new energy, inspire the workers, and further strengthen the resolve for the state's development. On behalf of the people of Devbhoomi, a warm welcome and felicitations to you."

BJP Chief's Packed Three-Day Schedule

Meanwhile, BJP National President Nitin Nabin will be on a three-day visit to Dehradun from May 28 to 30.

On Friday, Nabin will meet the Chief Minister in the morning and later visit the residence of former Chief Minister Late B C Khanduri to pay tribute and offer condolences to the bereaved family. Thereafter, he will reach Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, The Madhuban on Rajpur Road at 11:00 AM to participate in a series of important meetings. He will first hold a meeting with MPs and MLAs, followed by an extensive discussion at 2:00 PM with state office bearers, morcha presidents, general secretaries, district in-charges, co-incharges, and district presidents. Later, from 4:00 PM onwards, he will interact with mayors, municipal chairpersons, Nagar Panchayat chairpersons, district panchayat presidents and vice presidents, as well as block chiefs. In the evening, he will chair meetings with media, social media, IT, and state spokesperson teams.

On the final day of his visit, the BJP National President will offer prayers at Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple and later visit the residence of the Booth No. 141 President in Dakra, Garhi Cantt, for breakfast. He will then attend a meeting of Booth Committee 138, Durgamall Mandal. (ANI)