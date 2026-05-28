18 senior MBBS students at BRD Medical College, Gorakhpur, were suspended for a month and fined ₹25,000 each for ragging juniors. The action came after a complaint to the NMC and an inquiry by the college's anti-ragging committee.

Students Suspended and Fined for Ragging

The administration of BRD Medical College on Thursday took decisive disciplinary action against 18 senior MBBS students following allegations of severe ragging against juniors. The students have been suspended from all campus, classroom, and hostel facilities for a period of one month and each slapped with a penalty of ₹25,000.

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The Principal and Dean of BRD Medical College confirmed that the administration moved swiftly after receiving a second, stern directive from the NMC on Wednesday requiring immediate action and a follow-up report. "We took swift action... the entire committee decided to expel them from the hostel, classrooms, and campus for one month, and imposed a fine of ₹25,000 per student," the Principal stated to ANI. The college continues to monitor the situation to ensure a safe environment for all students on campus.

Details of the Complaint

The investigation stems from a formal complaint lodged via email with the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the University Grants Commission (UGC). Junior students residing in the college's Rajendra Hostel reported being subjected to mental harassment and verbal abuse between the nights of May 12 and May 14, intimidation and threats, including being forced to stand for hours by senior students and indecent behaviour and the use of derogatory language.

Investigation and Committee's Decision

Upon receiving directives from the NMC on May 23, the college's Anti-Ragging Squad and Anti-Ragging Committee initiated an immediate inquiry. Following emergency meetings held on May 26 and 27, the accused were summoned for interrogation. The committee unanimously decided on a one-month suspension, complete expulsion from the campus, classrooms, and hostel facilities, a fine of ₹25,000 imposed on each of the 18 students and formal warning notices have been issued to two female resident students involved in the case.

The 18 students identified in the complaint belong to the following academic cohorts: 2024 Batch (10 students); 2023 & 2022 Batches (8 students). (ANI)