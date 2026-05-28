South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has partnered with Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) through an MoU to enhance coal logistics, railway rake provisioning, and integrated transport, aiming to boost India's energy security and fuel supply.

Strengthening India's Energy Security

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), the 2nd largest coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Limited, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) for strategic collaboration in coal logistics, railway rake provisioning under GPWIS/equivalent schemes, and integrated transportation services.

Working under the guidance of the Ministry of Coal towards strengthening India's energy security and coal logistics infrastructure, SECL is continuously undertaking initiatives to enhance coal evacuation efficiency and ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply to key consuming sectors. The strategic partnership with CWC marks another significant step in this direction.

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The partnership with CWC is aimed at strengthening SECL's coal evacuation capabilities through reliable, efficient and dedicated rail logistics solutions to meet the growing demand from the power, steel, cement and other core sectors.

Framework of the Partnership

The MoU envisages collaboration in areas including dedicated railway rake operations, integrated coal transportation solutions, multimodal logistics, first-mile and last-mile connectivity, and deployment of digital systems for logistics monitoring and operational efficiency.

Under the proposed framework, both organisations will jointly explore provisioning and operation of GPWIS/equivalent rakes, integrated rail logistics services, and long-term transportation solutions aimed at improving dispatch efficiency and reducing logistical bottlenecks.

Key Dignitaries Present

The agreement was signed in the presence of Shri Harish Duhan, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, SECL, and Santosh Sinha, Managing Director, CWC. Functional Directors and senior officials from SECL, as well as representatives from CWC, were also present during the signing ceremony.

SECL's Pivotal Role in Coal Production

SECL continues to play a pivotal role in meeting the country's growing coal demand. In the ongoing financial year 2026-27, Coal India Limited has already crossed the 100 Million Tonne production mark, with SECL emerging as the leading contributor by producing over 26.8 Million Tonnes.

About Central Warehousing Corporation

CWC, a Navaratna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Government of India, is a leading organisation in integrated logistics and warehousing services with extensive experience in rail-linked cargo movement and multimodal transportation solutions.