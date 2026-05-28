Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav travelled by bus to Ujjain to promote fuel conservation. He also announced that the state set a new record in wheat procurement, acquiring over 103 lakh metric tonnes from more than 13.36 lakh farmers.

MP CM Travels by Bus Following PM's Appeal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with several public representatives and senior government officials, travelled to Ujjain by bus from Indore on Thursday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve petrol and diesel amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

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Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said that the Madhya Pradesh government is making concerted efforts to drive progress based on the effective utilisation of human resources and administrative systems. "...It is indeed true that we have made concerted efforts, particularly under the guidance of our Prime Minister, to drive progress based on the effective utilisation of human resources and administrative systems. For this, I have arrived here in the traveller through which we are all striving to demonstrate that, in today's global landscape, there is a pressing need to undertake precisely these kinds of innovative experiments," Yadav told reporters.

Madhya Pradesh Sets New Wheat Procurement Record

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced that Madhya Pradesh has created a new record for wheat procurement by acquiring more than 103 lakh metric tonnes of wheat from 13.36 lakh farmers. "Madhya Pradesh has created a new record for wheat procurement, breaking our own record from last year. So far, more than 103 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been purchased from 13.36 lakh farmers," CM Yadav told reporters.

Later, in a post on X, Chief Minister Yadav hailed the record-breaking wheat procurement from farmers across the state, asserting that achieving major goals requires strong intentions. "When intentions are strong, even the biggest goals seem small...Madhya Pradesh has surpassed the set target for wheat procurement. So far, more than 103 lakh metric tonnes of wheat have been purchased from 13.36 lakh farmers.What was said, has been done!," said CM Yadav.