TVK chief Vijay departed for a public meeting in Thanjavur after attacking the DMK-led government as a 'fake model' and 'stand-up comedy' administration. He positioned the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls as a direct contest between TVK and DMK.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay on Wednesday departed from his Chennai residence to attend a public meeting in Thanjavur, later in the day. The meeting comes amid the preparations for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Vijay Launches Scathing Attack on DMK

In February, Vijay had launched a sharp attack at the Dravida Munnetra Kazagham (DMK)-led Tamil Nadu government, accusing them of running a "fake model" administration and mocking them as "stand-up comedy government."

Addressing a rally in Vellore, Vijay remarked that the political fight in the state is between TVK and DMK, while emphasising that "Tamil Nadu is Vijay, Vijay is Tamil Nadu", a direct reference to the famous remarks from former Assam Congress leader DK Barooah, in which he had said "India is Indira, Indira is India".

"In the Tamil Nadu elections, the competition is between Vijay and Stalin, sir. Tamil Nadu is Vijay; Vijay is Tamil Nadu. The war is between TVK and DMK. Today, there is a fake model government. A stand-up comedy state government is currently ruling in Tamil Nadu. This election will be historic, and it's a miracle election," Vijay said. Vijay also accused Chief Minister MK Stalin of making fake promises, vowing that he would meet every citizen in the state personally once his party forms government in the state.

Three-Way Contest for 2026 Polls

The 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

Looking Back at 2021 Results

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively in the 234-seat assembly. While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)