DK Shivakumar confident of getting his due

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed confidence that he will be given his due and does not need to make efforts or go against the party. This comes amid the tussle for the CM post in Karnataka between DK Shivakumar and CM Siddaramaiah after the completion of 2.5 years of the government. DK Shivakumar reportedly was promised the CM post after the halfway mark of the five-year term, which has led to this situation. Responding to a media question about whether he would revolt against the party after the budget, Shivakumar said, "Why should I make a revolution? I have faith in myself. I live on hope. I don't need to make any effort. Whatever I want will come when it is due. I have that confidence. I will meet you soon."

DK Shivakumar also stressed that he has no intention of harming the party with his actions. "I should not sit in the post of president and do injustice to that position. Others should not point fingers at me, saying that I have done something wrong. I am very patient. I am aware of what is happening. This is a party that we have built and nurtured. For about lakhs of workers like me There should be no trouble. They all put us in power together. I will not do it for selfish reasons. I will not trouble the party," he said.

Siddaramaiah dismisses discord allegations

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah described his bond with DK Shivakumar as a "Milk-Honey Relationship," firmly rejecting allegations of discord and surveillance levelled by Opposition leaders.

Targeting the opposition, Siddaramaiah, in a post on X, said that they have been trying to sour their relationship, but it will have no impact on their bond. "DK Shivakumar and mine is a milk-honey relationship. This time, after our party came to power, the unemployed opposition leaders have been trying to churn sourness into the relationship between DK Shivakumar and me, and let R. Ashok and HD Kumaraswamy know that this may empty the sourness-filled within them, but it will have no effect on our milk-and-honey-like relationship," he said. (ANI)