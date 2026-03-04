As the West Asia conflict escalates, families of Indian students in Iran plead for their safe return. A J&K man urged PM Modi to bring his brother home. Students have been relocated to Qom and are reported safe, according to AIMSA.

As the West Asia conflict continues to escalate, the return of Indian students living in Iran has become a primary concern, with their families hoping for their safe return at the earliest.

Family's Plea to Government

The brother of Aakil Ali, who he said had been living in Iran for the last five years, spoke to ANI on Tuesday to urge the government and the PM to bring his brother home. "He has been studying in Iran for the last five years and has not returned home for a year. Given the current situation between Iran, Israel, and America, I appeal to the Indian government to bring him home as soon as possible... I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back all our Indians who are there safely," he said.

Students Relocated Amid Rising Tensions

The conflict in West Asia has sharply escalated in recent days, with strikes targeting key locations in Iran and fears of a broader regional confrontation rising. The instability has triggered panic among foreign nationals, including thousands of Indian students pursuing medical and professional courses in Iranian universities.

As the Iranian airspace remains closed, making any immediate air evacuation impossible, the Indian students have relocated from Tehran and safely reached Qom as part of precautionary arrangements undertaken amid the evolving security situation in the region, the All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) said on Tuesday. All students are reported to be safe.

AIMSA also appealed to parents and well-wishers to remain calm. "We request parents and well-wishers to remain calm and united. Continuous communication is being maintained with the concerned authorities to ensure the safety of every Indian student," the association said.

Earlier, the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA), which has been coordinating with students in Iran, confirmed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued advisories asking students to shift to designated safer locations. (ANI)