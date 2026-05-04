Actor Vijay's new party, Tamila Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is heading for a historic win in its debut, leading in 107 seats and nearing the majority mark of 117, dashing the hopes of a third term for the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu.
Celebrations and Security at Vijay's ResidenceVijay's family was seen celebrating his party's performance, watching TV at their residence while singing the 'whistle podu' song, which is also the party's symbol. Vijay's CA Chandrasekar, and cousins were present for the celebrations. As the projections of the winning seats came in senior police officials arrived at his residence in the city, with full security detail has been deployed near Vijay's house.
TVK Confident of Clear Mandate"You will see that there is no need for any coalition. I can assure you that much, we will form the Govt on our own...There are no ifs and buts; it is a very clear mandate. The message is very clear - people have put a full stop to the loot, corruption, nepotism and family politics. This is the end of dynasty, this is the end of DMK," said TVK's national spokesperson Felix Gerald.
Vijay Leads in Two ConstituenciesVijay was projected as leading from Tiruchirappalli (East) by a margin of more than 6,000 votes, getting 16,579 votes till the 4th round of voting out of a total of 22 rounds of counting. DMK's Inigo Irudayaraj however secured around 10,000 votes trailing behind Vijay after the fourth round. Vijay is also contesting from Perambur, where he has an even bigger leading margin of more than 10,000 votes against DMK's R D Shekar.
Party Workers Celebrate as Numbers Roll InThe party workers also celebrated outside the party's headquarters in Chennai today as latest trends showed the party poised to emerge as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Enthusiastic party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers outside the party office, waving flags and distributing sweets to celebrate the party's performance.
Overall Seat TallyThe All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) was ahead in 64 constituencies, while the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was leading in 44 seats in projections by the EC. Smaller parties, including the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), Indian National Congress (INC), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were leading in 4, 5, and 3 seats, respectively.Counting of votes polled began at 8 am today and the final results are yet to be officially declared by the Election Commission.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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