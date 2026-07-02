Following the first TVK alliance meeting, CM Vijay assured partners of secular, corruption-free governance. Congress and MDMK leaders confirmed plans to form a coordination committee, a common minimum program, and decide on an alliance name soon.

CM Vijay Assures Secular, Corruption-Free Governance

After the first coordination meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) alliance on Wednesday, Congress MP Jothimani said that Chief Minister Vijay met all the leaders, exchanged views and assured that the government would continue to follow the principles of secularism, social justice and corruption-free governance. She said the Chief Minister also listened to the views of alliance partners during the meeting.

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"The Chief Minister met all of us and exchanged his views. We also shared whatever we felt...The Chief Minister reciprocated the same and assured us that this government will be guided by secularism, social justice, and corruption-free, honest governance," Jothimani said. She further said that the people of Tamil Nadu were satisfied with the government's performance and that supporting the alliance meant supporting good governance. "The people of Tamil Nadu are also very happy with his government. For us, supporting him means supporting good governance and service to Tamil Nadu. We are happy about that," she added.

Congress leader Praveen Chakravarty said that a coordination committee will be formed and a common minimum programme will be prepared in the upcoming meeting. He said that CM Vijay thanked the alliance partners for their support during the meeting. "He thanked the allies for support and it was agreed that we will be forming a coordination committee. We will be giving a name for the alliance and drawing up a common minimum program in the next meeting, whenever the CM calls for that meeting," Chakravarty said.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko said that a healthy discussion was held among the alliance partners and expressed confidence that the name of the alliance would be announced in the next meeting. MDMK chief Vaiko recently announced that his party has decided to extend support to the TVK in the upcoming by-elections and local body elections. "A very healthy discussion took place. I am hopeful that in the next meeting the name of the alliance will be announced," Vaiko said.

Coordination Committee, Common Agenda on the Cards

Addressing a joint press conference on Wednesday of TVK, Congress, VCK, IUML and MDMK after the alliance's first coordination meeting, Tamil Nadu Congress president Manickam Tagore said, "This is the first meeting, and it's a good start for our alliance. After 50 days of this TVK government, the first meeting went well today on a positive note. We have discussed three things today. We need a coordination committee. We need a common minimum agenda. To have a name for this alliance."

TVK's Induction into INDIA Bloc Hinted

Tagore also hinted at inducting the TVK into the INDIA bloc in future. "Whoever has MPs in our alliance, they will be inducted into the INDIA alliance. Soon, the next meeting will be held, and it will be announced to all of you," he said.

Background: Congress Exits DMK-led Alliance

The Congress had exited the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in Tamil Nadu and joined hands with the TVK to form a government in the state. Thereafter, the DMK skipped the INDIA bloc meeting held on June 8, citing "betrayal" by the Congress.