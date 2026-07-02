BJP's Boora Narsaiah Goud says the TMC crisis was 'expected' due to suppression under Mamata Banerjee. He noted that a majority of TMC MLAs and MPs have rebelled and are now seeking recognition from the Election Commission as the 'real' TMC.

TMC Became a Suppressive Party: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Thursday said the developments within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were "expected," alleging that the party had become suppressive under the leadership of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew. Claiming that TMC leaders and workers were denied freedom within the party, Goud said the alleged suppression led to a large-scale rebellion by legislators and Members of Parliament.

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Speaking to ANI, Boora Narsaiah Goud said, "What is happening in the TMC was expected to happen. The TMC became a suppressive political party under the family rule of Mamata Banerjee and her nephew. The leaders in the TMC, including MLAs, MPs, and other cadres, were suppressed to such an extent that they eventually felt they had no freedom." Claiming that a majority of legislators and MPs have broken away, he said, "That is why more than two-thirds of the MLAs and most of the MPs broke away and formed what they consider the real TMC. In a democracy, numbers matter. Whoever has the majority leads the party."

Internal Crisis Deepens

The internal crisis within the TMC intensified after 58 of the party's 80 MLAs broke ranks with the Mamata Banerjee-led leadership following the party's defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections. The rebel group later backed Ritabrata Banerjee as Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and announced a new 30-member National Working Committee (NWC). The rival faction has since been engaged in a battle over control of the party organisation, legislative wing and political identity, with both camps staking claim to being the authentic Trinamool Congress.

Rebel Faction Approaches Election Commission

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee said that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) held a delegate session in Kolkata on June 22, 2026, during which the party elected its new chairperson and deputy chairperson and constituted the National Working Committee (NWC). Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said the party has formally submitted the details of the organisational changes to the Election Commission of India (ECI), both in Kolkata and New Delhi. He added that a request was made to meet the full bench of the Commission, including the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials.

He further said the Election Commission has granted an appointment for Thursday at 12 noon, and a 10-member delegation led by the party's chairperson and deputy chairperson will attend the meeting to discuss the matter. "I thank the ECI for granting us an appointment for tomorrow at 12:00 PM. A delegation of 10 people is permitted; therefore, led by our party Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson, a group of ten of us have arrived here. We will visit the Election Commission tomorrow to hold discussions," he said. (ANI)