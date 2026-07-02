The CPI(M) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of 'horse-trading' and attempts to lure MLAs with crores of rupees, calling for strict legal action against those involved in such practices.

Probe Urged into MLA 'Horse-Trading' Allegations

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) has urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of attempts to lure MLAs with money and ensure strict legal action against those involved.

Addressing reporters, CPI(M) State Secretary P Shanmugam said the people of Tamil Nadu had voted for a political change in the recently concluded Assembly elections, seeking a government other than the DMK and AIADMK. He noted that within just two years of its formation, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had secured nearly 17.5 million votes, following which the Left parties decided to extend outside support to help provide a stable government with a legislative majority.

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Shanmugam alleged that attempts were being made to destabilise the government through "horse-trading" by offering crores of rupees to legislators. He said such practices were unacceptable in a democracy and called for the registration of criminal cases, a fair investigation, and stringent punishment for all those involved.

He clarified that while legislators voluntarily changing political parties was not uncommon in Tamil Nadu politics, purchasing elected representatives through financial inducements was completely unacceptable and should not be encouraged.

The CPI(M) leader recalled that the party had expressed similar concerns when four MLAs resigned earlier and had also conveyed its objections to the BJP leadership. He clarified that the party had not levelled any allegations against the DMK over the past two months and stressed that the issue should be investigated impartially, irrespective of political affiliations.

Other Demands and Party Stances

Commenting on the new government, Shanmugam said it was too early to judge its performance and that the party would wait for the State Budget before assessing its economic and policy direction.

He said the CPI(M) had submitted several demands to the Chief Minister relating to workers' rights, government employees, education, policing, women's and children's safety, and inter-state river water disputes. He urged the government to strengthen institutional mechanisms to curb crimes against women and children and ensure effective enforcement of protective measures.

Stance on Education, NEET and Mining

Reiterating the party's long-standing opposition to the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Shanmugam demanded an exemption for Tamil Nadu, arguing that the examination had caused severe mental stress among students and had been linked to several suicides. He also called for the resignation of the Union Education Minister over alleged irregularities in national entrance examinations.

On education policy, he reaffirmed the Left parties' support for Tamil Nadu's two-language policy and reiterated their opposition to the three-language policy.

Shanmugam said the Left parties had extended support to the TVK after receiving a written assurance from the party that it would provide a secular government.

He also opposed the government's approval for mineral mining activities in Kanniyakumari district, stating that the region had already suffered due to illegal mineral extraction in the past. He urged the State government to withdraw the permission granted for such projects.

Left Parties Form Coordination Committee

The CPI(M) leader further announced that a coordination committee comprising CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML) Liberation had been formed to jointly organise campaigns and protests on issues concerning the people of Tamil Nadu. (ANI)