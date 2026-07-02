Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut accused the BJP of being 'obsessed' with breaking opposition parties, warning it would fragment if it lost power. He also slammed MLC Sachin Ahir's defection to Eknath Shinde's camp, calling it an act of 'greed'.

Raut alleges BJP 'obsessed' with breaking parties

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that its leadership was 'obsessed' with engineering defections and weakening opposition parties. Addressing a press conference while reacting to recent political developments, Raut said the BJP's alleged attempts to split opposition parties reflected an "obsession" with breaking political outfits. "They (the BJP) are so obsessed with breaking parties--there is such an intoxication for it--that they won't spare anyone; they will end up breaking each other's parties," Raut said.

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He further claimed that the BJP would fragment if it lost power. "I have said this before: the day they are out of power, and these central agencies come under our control, the BJP will shatter into ten pieces--and that too within ten minutes," he alleged.

Raut slams Sachin Ahir for 'greed'

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Sanjay Raut launched a sharp attack on Sachin Ahir after the MLC switched over to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, accusing him of abandoning the party for "greed" despite having received support from the party.

Speaking to ANI, Raut pointed to the posts Ahir had held over the years, stating, "He has received everything. Sachin Ahir was made an MLC, made the deputy leader of the party, and appointed as the working president of the Kamgar Sena. What else should anyone be given?"

"There is something called integrity, in politics as well as in personal life. He has been a very close associate of Aditya Thackeray ji. So, he cannot even claim that he wasn't able to meet Thackeray. But now greed has grown so much, the hunger in politics has increased so much, that there is no value left for integrity and loyalty. So it's fine, let it be," he added.

Sachin Ahir's move comes a week after six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs crossed over to the Shinde camp as part of what the Deputy Chief Minister called "Operation Tiger." Ahir also filed his nomination for the post of Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council as the Shiv Sena candidate since his switch on June 30. (ANI)